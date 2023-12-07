9 Keys to Solving Problems in Business Quickly and Effectively

Creating a new business, or working in an existing one, is all about problem solving. Some people are good at it and some are not – independent of their IQ or their book smarts (there may even be an inverse relationship here). Yet I’m convinced that problem-solving is a learnable trait, rather than just a birthright.

Business owners who are great problem solvers within any business are the best prepared to solve their customers’ needs effectively as well. In fact, every business is about solutions to customer problems – no problems, no business. Problems are an everyday part of every business and personal environment.

Thus it behooves all of us to work on mastering the discipline of problem solving. Here is a formula from Brian Tracy, in his classic book No Excuses! The Power of Self-Discipline that I believe will help business professionals move up a notch in this category: 1. Take the time to define the problem clearly.

Many business leaders like to jump into solution mode immediately, even before they understand the issue. In some cases, a small problem can become a big one if you attack it with inappropriate actions. In all cases, real clarity will expedite the path ahead. 2. Pursue alternate paths on “facts of life” and opportunities.

Remember, there are some things that you can do nothing about. They’re not problems; they are merely facts of life, like natural disasters. Often, what appears to be a problem is actually an opportunity in disguise. 3. Challenge the definition from all angles.

Beware of any problem for which there is only one definition. The more ways you can define a problem, the more likely it is that you will find the best solution. For example, “sales are too low” may mean strong competitors, ineffective advertising, or a poor sales process. 4. Iteratively question the cause of the problem.

This is all about finding the root cause, rather than treating a symptom. If you don’t get to the root, the problem will likely recur, perhaps with different symptoms. Don’t waste time re-solving the same problem. 5. Identify multiple possible solutions.

The more possible solutions you develop, the more likely you will come up with the right one. The quality of the solution seems to be in direct proportion to the quantity of solutions considered in problem-solving. 6. Prioritize potential solutions.

An acceptable solution, doable now, is usually superior to an excellent solution with higher complexity, longer timeframe, and higher cost. There is a rule that says that every large problem was once a small problem that could have been solved easily at that time. 7. Make a decision.

Select a solution, any solution, and then decide on a course of action. The longer you put off deciding on what to do, the higher the cost, and the larger the impact. Your objective should be to deal with 80 percent of all problems immediately. At the very least, set a specific deadline for making a decision and stick to it. 8. Assign responsibility.

Who exactly is going to carry out the solution or the different elements of the solution? Otherwise, nothing will happen, and you have no recourse but to implement all solutions yourself. 9. Set a measure for the solution.

Otherwise, you will have no way of knowing when and whether the problem was solved. Problem solutions in a complex system often have unintended side effects which can be worse than the original problem. People who are good at problem-solving are some of the most valuable and respected people in every area. In fact, success is often defined as the ability to solve problems. In many cultures, this is called street smarts, and it’s valued even more than book smarts. The best business professionals have both.

