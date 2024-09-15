As VC purse strings have tightened considerably and startups have been tasked with doing more with less, this pressure has no doubt played a role in 71 percent of founders feeling their relationship with VCs has worsened in the last 12 months. Almost half rate their VCs 1 out of 5 for helpfulness. What these startups may be getting wrong, however, is expecting help from investors, when in reality they should be turning to the entrepreneur-in-residence (EIR).

I’ve been working as an EIR for four years with an immigrant-focused VC firm. In this role, I get to act as a bridge between VCs and startups, anchoring them to the common goal of building resilient businesses. When a startup needs assistance, I can be called on to offer hands-on help, drawing from my own experience as an entrepreneur and an investor in my own right.

In my case, however, I am not directly investing in portfolio companies–and, therefore, can often serve as a “safer” confidant when things aren’t going to plan. I’ve stepped in when startups are going through some of their most challenging times, advocated on their behalf, and even helped secure additional funding. Not every VC firm will have an EIR, and for those who don’t, the partner who led the original investment may serve as a confidant. But if you’re a startup founder who is not currently reaching out to your portfolio’s EIR, here are some ways you should be leveraging them.

Ask for hands-on support to grow your business The greatest mistake founders make other than not asking for help, is asking for help only after the proverbial mess has hit the fan. This partly stems from things like fear or ego, but many times it’s due to an unawareness that an EIR role exists.

The great thing about EIRs is that their primary job is to be on the ground, working shoulder-to-shoulder with founders. Most are between projects, or have recently exited from their own company. That is to say, they’re active founders who know what they’re doing when it comes to building profitable businesses in today’s landscape. Founders–especially first-time ones–should call on them for guidance as soon as possible.

Although many VCs obviously have experience building businesses, their focus is largely absorbed by deal sourcing, due diligence, and fundraising themselves. Typically they’re not as up-to-date on the day-to-day challenges of scaling in current market conditions. An EIR, however, can essentially become an extension of your team, offering practical advice on issues like hiring, sales strategies, finding partners, financials, and fundraising. But as with all challenges, it’s better to get ahead of them early, rather than when problems start to arise, especially since you may have to compete for your time with other portfolio founders who also need a hand. Use EIRs as a bridge over troubled VC waters

It’s understandable that founders can be apprehensive about opening up to their general partners. There is a power imbalance in any relationship when one side holds the money, and this often results in founders being afraid to speak frankly to their investors, especially if things are going wrong. Though the EIR acts as VCs’ insider eye into portfolio companies, they’re also the empathetic and practical eye that takes founders’ perspectives seriously. Because EIRs are from the same world as founders, and not involved in investing in them, there’s a general feeling that we’re on the same level. Our close experiences and ability to work more closely with the startup team’s daily operations makes the EIR-founder relationship more empathetic and transparent.

This is really important when a startup runs into a rough patch. If a startup’s market fit is shaky, or its numbers aren’t looking positive, an EIR has the insider context to help VCs make a decision on whether to double down on the startup regardless. For example, I have gone to bat for founders who have shown astounding grit in the face of adverse conditions and managed their teams with grace and inspiration. I know that whatever roadblocks that founder will face, they will do 10 times more than a typical entrepreneur to make sure the company is still standing on the other side. Even though the GPs may not have that intimate insight, I can advocate for them to grant that founder a bridge round, or non-monetary support.

Of course, this also works the other way around–an EIR is more likely to notice when a founder who looks good on paper is actually taking their startup down the wrong path, or isn’t a team player. Tap into their networks and fundraising skills

EIRs have already built a business (or two, or several) and can likely cast a wide net when it comes to connecting founders to industry experts, other entrepreneurs, mentors, or even investors. This can be invaluable for early-stage founders looking to raise their next round or find a new partner or hire. EIRs have likely fundraised more than once, and can provide additional assistance to founders raising the next round. For example, they have full knowledge of the VC firm’s ecosystem and how that can be leveraged to get the startup more visibility or support. Or they can coordinate with the firm’s PR agency to help them publicize a company milestone, or ask the graphic design experts to help the company fix up their landing page before they start reaching out to investors. I’ve also personally helped founders by giving pitch feedback, facilitating introductions to potential clients, and building financial models.

Although EIRs can often find themselves running from startup to startup putting out fires, we’re much better utilized when we’re called in early to be mentors and teammates. It’s also not terribly rare for an EIR to join a startup when their term is over–so in building a relationship with one, you just might be recruiting the next rockstar for your team. So reach out to your EIR, and ask them how they can give your team a leg up.

