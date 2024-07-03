The world of transportation is at a tipping point. With the rise of electric vehicles, AI integration, and sustainable mobility solutions, all businesses are at a pivotal moment. As the CEO of Fluid Truck, an on-demand commercial vehicle rental platform, I'm watching these shifts closely, understanding that staying ahead of these trends is not just advantageous--it's essential for survival.

I asked my team for feedback on what's driving transportation's transformative landscape and how businesses can future-proof themselves in this new era. At the heart of this transformation is the shift from traditional ownership to more flexible, cost-effective solutions, a trend that companies like Turo and Fluid Truck are leaning into by optimizing vehicle sharing and enhancing operational efficiency.

Here are five trends that will shape the commercial transportation industry in the coming years.

1. Car ownership will focus on sustainability in 2035

By 2035, we can expect urban transportation to undergo a transformation as significant as the shift from horse-and-buggy to automobiles in the early 20th century. Driven by technological advances, changing consumer preferences, environmental concerns, and urbanization, the traditional model of private car ownership is giving way to a more diverse, efficient, and sustainable mobility ecosystem.

2. Vehicle sharing will be even more popular

When I founded Fluid Truck, it was clear businesses were looking for an option to share commercial vehicles instead of owning them for many reasons, ranging from reducing the amount of capital required to scale a business to harnessing the flexibility of switching into new vehicles based on business needs. Vehicle sharing is transforming the way businesses approach transportation and disrupting the traditional notion of vehicle ownership.

Services like ride-hailing and car-sharing offer consumers on-demand access to vehicles without the burdens of ownership. As more people opt for these alternatives, the need for personal vehicles is declining, freeing up parking spaces and shifting consumer spending. This shift presents a chance for companies to adapt.

3. Telematics and AI will encourage proactive repairs

Another big trend reshaping the transportation industry is the use of telematics and AI for predictive maintenance. This is a major transition from the old-school approach of sticking to a standard schedule or fixing things only after they break down.

By using sensors to track vehicle performance data in real-time, fleet managers can get ahead of potential issues before they cause downtime. Telematics data helps predict when a part is likely to fail, so you can swap it out proactively. This keeps your vehicles on the road longer and cuts down on the cost of unplanned repairs.

At Fluid Truck, we've embraced this technology wholeheartedly. We've seen this playout firsthand within our business. We utilize telematics that we build in-house to monitor the health of our vehicles, allowing us to quickly address maintenance needs. This not only benefits our bottom line but ensures a better experience for our customers.

4. AI will optimize delivery routes

AI is also a game-changer for route optimization and logistics planning. These algorithms can crunch enormous amounts of data, including traffic patterns, road networks, vehicle capacities, and delivery locations to map out the most efficient routes. We've noticed more companies are looking for route optimization and we've seen an uptick in the use of this feature on our platform. Businesses that leverage AI-powered route optimization observed significant savings in fuel, emissions, idle times, and total miles traveled.

5. AI will streamline LTL shipping

Less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping recently experienced a major boom. With the rise of e-commerce and consumers' expectations for package delivery, LTL carriers are feeling the pressure to keep up with demand.

AI's predictive analytics streamline LTL operations by analyzing past shipping data to identify patterns and forecast future demand, creating more efficient delivery.

As AI continues to evolve, I'm excited to see how it will shape the future of LTL shipping. By embracing this powerful technology, carriers can not only survive but thrive in an increasingly competitive and demanding market.