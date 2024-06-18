Amazon Live Launched a New Shoppable Content Partnership

The retail giant and media investment company GroupM announced a partnership on Monday to create original, shoppable content for Amazon’s new free ad-supported streaming platform, FAST Channel, which launched in April. This channel is available across Amazon’s streaming services, including Prime Video and Amazon Freevee.

The partnership will allow brands to advertise their products in streaming videos to customers who can then shop them on their mobile devices. Brands such as the personal and household care line Method and cruise line Virgin Voyages have already advertised on Amazon’s FAST channel since its launch in the spring, but this new partnership aims to make it even easier for brands to roll out product placements in streaming content.

“We’re excited to work with brands to develop new, shoppable content formats for customers,” said Julie Haleluk, Global Head of Growth for Amazon Shopping Videos, in a statement. “These shows seamlessly blend entertainment and shopping with organic branded experiences–offering brands across all industries a powerful way to connect with audiences and drive results.”