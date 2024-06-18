Amazon Live Launched a New Shoppable Content Partnership
Shoppable video content is on the rise, and Amazon’s latest launch may help more brands get in on the marketing trend.
BY MATTEA VECERA, EDITORIAL INTERN
Illustration: Inc; Photo: Getty Images
Amazon is joining the wave of retailers bringing shoppable content to streaming.
The retail giant and media investment company GroupM announced a partnership on Monday to create original, shoppable content for Amazon’s new free ad-supported streaming platform, FAST Channel, which launched in April. This channel is available across Amazon’s streaming services, including Prime Video and Amazon Freevee.
The partnership will allow brands to advertise their products in streaming videos to customers who can then shop them on their mobile devices. Brands such as the personal and household care line Method and cruise line Virgin Voyages have already advertised on Amazon’s FAST channel since its launch in the spring, but this new partnership aims to make it even easier for brands to roll out product placements in streaming content.
“We’re excited to work with brands to develop new, shoppable content formats for customers,” said Julie Haleluk, Global Head of Growth for Amazon Shopping Videos, in a statement. “These shows seamlessly blend entertainment and shopping with organic branded experiences–offering brands across all industries a powerful way to connect with audiences and drive results.”
Tech platforms have increasingly experimented with shoppable video. Just yesterday, Instacart announced shoppable advertisements for advertisers on YouTube. TikTok launched its e-commerce functionality with live shopping, shoppable videos, and storefronts in September 2023, and Roku and Walmart partnered to launch shoppable ads in 2022.
According to Statista, an estimated 3.48 billion internet users watched streaming or downloaded video content at least once per month in 2023. As the number of video content consumers increases, implementing shoppable content within streaming and shortening the product placement-to-checkout pipeline may prove an increasingly effective way to drive sales.
