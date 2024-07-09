Athletic Brewing Company Doubles Its Valuation After Latest Financing Round

Athletic Brewing Company is riding the booze-less beer wave ever higher. The Inc. 5000 non-alcoholic beer company just raised $50 million in an equity financing round, bumping its valuation to roughly $800 million. The new funding, led by General Atlantic, nearly doubles its fall 2022 valuation of around $500 million, Forbes reports .

General Atlantic will assume a seat on Athletic’s board of managers as part of the deal. Athletic plans to use the new capital to continue growing its operations and make improvements to its newly-acquired San Diego facility over the next 18 months. The company expects this third facility to double its U.S. brewing capacity once operational.

“We’re thrilled to welcome General Atlantic as a key growth partner at a time when we’re significantly expanding our West Coast capacity to meet increasing demand for Athletic beer,” said Bill Shufelt, co-founder and CEO of Athletic, in a press release. “We are passionate about transforming the way modern adults drink and converting critics into believers. We’re at the start of a long-term trend, and we couldn’t be more excited to have General Atlantic by our side as Athletic begins its next phase of growth.”

Founded in 2017 by Shufelt and John Walker, Milford, Connecticut-based Athletic is, according to the press release, the No. 1 non-alcoholic beer brand in America and a top 20 U.S. brewery, selling nearly 260,000 barrels in 2023. The craft beers are available in a wide variety of styles, including IPAs, sours, lights, darks, and more, and are sold nationwide at over 50,000 retailers and 25,000 on-premise venues.