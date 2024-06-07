Declining Sales at Bath & Body Works Offer a Lesson in Staying Competitive

Adapting to consumer trends is crucial for business growth–and it’s what the company is focused on moving forward.

Bath & Body Works’ struggle with declining sales may reflect a broader shift in consumer spending habits.

The Reynoldsburg, Ohio-based body care and fragrance company’s shares fell 10.7 percent after reporting first-quarter results and forecasting full-year profit below market estimates on Tuesday. Direct net sales generated $1,384 billion, a decline of 0.9 percent compared to last year’s first quarter, and it is expected that 2024 net sales will drop 2.5 percent to flat.

This comes at a time of persistent inflation, when consumers globally are shifting their spending habits in-store and online. PwC reported in February 2023 that 53 percent of consumers are holding back on non-essential spending as the cost of living rises, while an additional 15 percent stopped non-essential spending altogether. Instead, consumers are increasingly turning to cheaper goods. A May Adobe Analytics report found that consumers are buying a higher share of online lower-priced items in numerous product categories. The share of cheapest goods in personal care increased the most, up 96 percent compared to five years ago.

Joe Karasin, founder and CMO of the Lapeer, Michigan-based digital marketing agency Karasin PPC, says Bath & Body Works products are getting bypassed by the newer, trendier items hitting the market. According to Statista, the global beauty and personal care market has been growing steadily since 2018 and was estimated to be worth more than $620 billion as of 2023. The market is projected to reach more than $700 billion by 2028. Karasin says many older retail operations have struggled to adapt to new technologies, while their competition is thriving on platforms like TikTok.

“Especially in the skincare space, Bath & Body Works is competing with a lot of different brands that are really trending well and doing well online,” Karasin says. “If your prices are high, you can’t keep your pricing competitive with these other upstart brands.” Bath & Body Works, which was founded in 1990, is active daily on TikTok, posting videos showcasing its products–like the $16.95 Japanese Cherry Blossom Conditioner–to its 495,000 followers. Still, the company is competing in an increasingly crowded space.

During the Bath & Body Works’ earnings call Tuesday, president Julie Rosen said that keeping competition in mind is always a priority for the company. One of its current strategies to address this growing market is to continue developing new product categories.