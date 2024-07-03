E.l.f. Cosmetics Is Selling Real-World Products on Roblox

The beauty brand is one of many engaging with the video game platform–but its new expansion brings it into new e-commerce territory.

Brands keep betting on Roblox.

New York City-based E.l.f. Cosmetics announced it will test real-world commerce on the video game platform Roblox, becoming the first beauty brand to do so. Products, including a hoodie, sunscreen, lip balm, and lip oil, will be available for purchase by U.S. users ages 13 and up in a Walmart-powered virtual kiosk within the E.l.f. UP! experience on Roblox. Purchasing items through the virtual kiosk will also grant users a “virtual twin,” a digital item for use on Roblox.

The E.l.f. UP! experience launched on Roblox in November 2023 and has garnered more than 12 million total visits. Testing commerce on the platform, chief marketing officer Kory Marchisotto said in a press release, was the “next evolution” of the brand’s effort. Innovative marketing campaigns are core to E.l.f’s overall strategy–like its Liquid Death collaboration, which sold out in 45 minutes this past March, and its recent Change the Board Game, which called out an overall lack of board diversity in the business world with a cheeky ad campaign. Roblox has become a hotbed of brand activity. New York City-based hair care brand Amika launched a virtual world on the gaming platform earlier this year, and Hilton Hotels rolled out a rewards opportunity within the virtual universe.

Incorporating real-world commerce within Roblox gives brands an opportunity to drive sales on the buzzy platform. Walmart was the first retailer to launch an e-commerce channel on Roblox, in April 2024 through its Walmart Discovered hub, and the E.l.f. rollout expands on that partnership.