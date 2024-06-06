Google Will No Longer Rank Sites That Don’t Render on Mobile
Consider this an opportunity to optimize your business’s mobile experience–which could help drive new sales.
BY MATTEA VECERA, EDITORIAL INTERN
If you’re not thinking about your site’s mobile design, you could soon miss out on chances to acquire new customers.
Google announced Monday that it will no longer index websites that aren’t accessible on mobile devices after July 5. This marks its final step of migration to a mobile-first index for Google search, which started in 2016 and was initially announced as completed in October 2023.
So, how does this affect your business’s website? If your site’s mobile page displays an error or doesn’t load at all, Google won’t index or rank it. It won’t appear anywhere in Google’s search results, therefore you’ll lose potential traffic and leads.
If your site already renders on mobile, even if only as the desktop version, it will stay indexable. According to Google Search Advocate John Mueller, a majority of websites “don’t need to do anything.” However, that doesn’t mean you’re off the hook.
If your site isn’t mobile-optimized, you likely aren’t increasing positive user experience. As Dirk Hoerig, founder and CEO of the Munich-based cloud commerce platform Commercetools, previously told Inc., it’s a mistake for businesses to design their mobile sites by “shrinking” their desktop layouts. Responsive design is just one of many ways to make sure your site is optimized for Google’s mobile-first indexing. Removing pesky pop-ups and checking your ad placement are also simple improvements that can enhance your mobile friendliness.
Mobile optimization is especially important if your business has an e-commerce arm. According to Statista, smartphones generated approximately two-thirds of all online purchases in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2024. Investing in a mobile experience allows you to better meet potential customers where they are.
