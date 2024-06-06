Google Will No Longer Rank Sites That Don’t Render on Mobile

If you’re not thinking about your site’s mobile design, you could soon miss out on chances to acquire new customers.

Google announced Monday that it will no longer index websites that aren’t accessible on mobile devices after July 5. This marks its final step of migration to a mobile-first index for Google search, which started in 2016 and was initially announced as completed in October 2023.

So, how does this affect your business’s website? If your site’s mobile page displays an error or doesn’t load at all, Google won’t index or rank it. It won’t appear anywhere in Google’s search results, therefore you’ll lose potential traffic and leads.

If your site already renders on mobile, even if only as the desktop version, it will stay indexable. According to Google Search Advocate John Mueller, a majority of websites “don’t need to do anything.” However, that doesn’t mean you’re off the hook.