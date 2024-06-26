How This Second-Time Founder Raised $50 Million for Her AI Startup in 2 Months

The AI fundraising boom doesn’t appear to be slowing down–and that’s especially beneficial for founders innovating in the field.

That’s what e-commerce tech and retail veteran Julie Bornstein found when she set out to raise funding for her new startup, an AI-powered shopping platform called Daydream. The company announced a $50 million seed round last Thursday. Led by Bornstein as CEO with co-founders including executives from Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Nordstrom, and Farfetch, the platform will beta-launch publicly this fall.

Daydream will leverage the natural language search capabilities of generative AI to help customers discover pieces. For instance, a shopper may say, “I’m going to a formal work event in Boston next month and need a dress,” and the platform will show products suited for that exact occasion, climate, and more. To personalize the experience, user shopping preferences and information will be stored in a “personal style passport,” which improves and refines future search results. AI-powered shopping is not new, and Bornstein is very familiar with it. In 2019, she launched the Yes, an AI-powered shopping platform for fashion brands, which Pinterest acquired in 2022. Before that, she spent her career building online stores for major retailers, including Nordstrom, Sephora, and Urban Outfitters, and served as the COO of Stitch Fix.

Using its seed funding, Daydream is looking to capitalize on the latest advancements in AI to make the shopping experience more personalized and efficient. Bornstein shares how the company approached this round.

Why it was time to fundraise After selling the Yes to Pinterest, Bornstein started thinking about what she wanted to do next. She had always been interested in AI and personalization, and with the onset of large language models and ChatGPT, she realized there was an opportunity to dig into search in a way that didn’t exist before.

“When we built the Yes, the tools available were much less advanced,” says Bornstein. “When ChatGPT launched, my brain exploded with all the possibilities of what we could do with search and fashion and natural languages and images.”

What used to take years to develop is now readily available as a standard technological product. Instead of creating an AI platform from the ground up, Julie says that her team’s job is now to fine-tune it, allowing them to work much faster and create more advanced functions. After talking with colleagues from the Yes and people she knew on the technical side, Bornstein decided last summer to build Daydream. “The possibility of what we could build alongside the people that came together to do this made it a pretty easy decision,” she says. The fundraising strategy

The seed round was co-led by Forerunner Ventures and Index Ventures, with participation from Google Ventures and True Ventures. Bornstein says the fundraising process for Daydream was unique because of the relationships she had established as a second-time founder. Instead of having an official pitch or fundraise, she “shared the idea” for her new business with a few people, but most came to her; in total, the fundraising process for Daydream’s $50 million seed round only took about two months. “I started with the investors that had invested in my prior company, and they were interested. Then, I had gotten to know the Google Ventures team, and we were really interested in having a tech investor. Index kind of found us. That’s how the round came together,” Borstein says. “It’s the benefit of being a second-time founder. You have these relationships, you have a track record, and it really, really changes the fundraising process.”

What the capital will fund Daydream is using this capital to hire skilled professionals, including experts in search, machine learning, and large language models, as well as front-end developers and generalists. Additionally, the team is developing systems that simplify integration for brands and retailers, all with the goal of Daydream becoming the primary starting point for consumers’ fashion needs.