Instacart’s New Advertising Capability Aims to Help CPG Brands Expand Their Reach

Instacart is introducing shoppable advertisements for advertisers on YouTube, expanding upon its recent partnership with Google.

Select brand partners of the grocery delivery company can buy clickable YouTube ads that bring consumers directly to the product on Instacart. The ad capability, announced at the Cannes Lions Festival, is an extension of Instacart’s January 2024 collaboration with Google Shopping Ads for its consumer packaged goods (CPG) partners.

Instacart partners with more than 1,500 North American retailers and will pilot clickable YouTube ads with Clorox and Publicis Media. These companies will be among the first to use Instacart’s first-party retail media data to enhance product visibility through the video platform. “Retail media networks are a meaningful channel for our CPG clients because of their high-intent audiences at the point of purchase,” said Joel Lunenfeld, chief executive officer at Publicis Media Exchange, in a press release. “This is another powerful retail media capability we can provide clients that delivers rich, first-party data and fulfillment capabilities that can be scaled, ultimately helping them grow their business.”

This newest extension of off-platform partnerships is part of Instacart’s broader plans to increase its level of advertising income as a percentage of gross transaction value (GTV). As Inc. reported in February, the company’s 7 percent growth of ad receipts in the fourth quarter of 2023 was below its 19 percent figure of the same period in 2022.

Before partnering with Google Shopping Ads, Instacart announced a partnership with Roku last April, enabling CPG advertisers to bring ad campaigns to the streaming service. Other off-platform partners include The Trade Desk and NBCUniversal. “We’re proud to continue bringing our world-class advertising capabilities to more platforms and unlocking innovative new touchpoints to connect brands and consumers,” said Fidji Simo, CEO and chair of Instacart. “Today’s announcement marks an important next step to make grocery shopping effortless by helping consumers more easily go from discovery to purchase.”