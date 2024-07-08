Small-Business Sales Decline as Consumers Reduce Spending

Small-business sales and visits are slowing down as consumers cut back on spending, according to the June 2024 Fiserv Small Business Index . From May to June 2024, sales decreased by 2.9 percent and transactions fell by 1.5 percent.

Small-business retail is showing a similar trend. Eight of the nine subsectors outlined in the report experienced a month-over-month decline in sales; overall, retail sales have decreased by 3.3 percent and transactions by 0.8 percent compared with May.

This deceleration is driven in part by inflation, which is pushing consumers to seek deals and pull back on discretionary purchases. PwC reported in February 2023 that 53 percent of consumers are holding back on non-essential spending as the cost of living rises.

Mindful spending and no-buy pledges have also become popular trends on social media, with users minimizing purchases of non-essential items. According to the PwC report, 15 percent of consumers stopped non-essential spending altogether.