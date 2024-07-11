Starbucks Is Testing Its Biggest Reusable Cup Pilot Yet

The coffee giant is teaming up with over two dozen businesses to test borrow-and-return beverage cups across Petaluma, California.

Starbucks is going green with its new, reusable purple cups.

Starting August 5, Starbucks will lead a three-month reusable cup project with NextGen Consortium — a global consortium of brands, manufacturers, and more advancing solutions to single-use food packaging — in Petaluma, California, the company announced July 9. More than two dozen local businesses and national chains in the city, including Peet’s Coffee, Burger King, and Yum! Brands, will also participate in the trial in an effort to reduce waste.

When customers purchase beverages to go at any of the participating restaurants, they will be served in free, reusable purple cups that can be returned at one of 60 drop-off bins located around the city. All returned cups will be professionally washed, sanitized, and put back into circulation until the project ends on October 28. Starbucks has long been experimenting with reusable cups as part of its environmental commitment to transition to more sustainable packaging. In 1985, the company — which opened the doors of its first location in 1971 — started offering 10-cent discounts to consumers bringing in their own cups, and in 2013, it started selling reusable cups for just $1.

Then in 2021, the company started piloting borrow-and-return cup programs similar to the current project and has since completed more than two dozen tests worldwide. However, this trial is taking the company’s sustainability efforts one step further — instead of consumers opting in, all to-go beverage orders from Starbucks and other participating restaurants will be served in a reusable and returnable cup by default.

“Now, it’s an ecosystem of global brands, local businesses, city leaders, and community groups working together,” said Helen Kao, director of reusables at Starbucks, in a press release. “The industry is realizing that it’s easier to partner than do things alone.” While this pilot may bring Starbucks closer to achieving its goal of eliminating single-use cups altogether, change will not happen overnight. In the meantime, the company is rethinking its plastic packaging to alleviate waste. After adopting strawless lids in 2019, Starbucks launched a cold beverage cup in 2019 in the U.S. and Canada that contains 10 to 20 percent less plastic. In the long term, the company wants all customer-facing packaging to be reusable, recyclable, or compostable by 2030.