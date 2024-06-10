United Airlines Is The Latest Company to Launch Targeted Ads

The airline aims to give brands an opportunity to find new customers while they’re in the air.

On Friday, United Airlines announced the launch of personalized advertising on its planes’ seat-back entertainment screens through Kinective Media, its newly launched marketing platform.

Kinective Media will enable brands to scale their marketing through multiple United channels, including the nearly 100,000 inflight screens and mobile app. The platform is focusing on premium brand relationships and is already working with Norwegian Cruise Line, Macy’s, Chase, and more.

“Unlike some commerce media platforms, United gives brands across a wide range of industries the ability to reach engaged customers throughout the entire marketing funnel–from brand consideration to conversion–in a way that’s highly personalized and relevant, and we’re already seeing impressive results,” said Richard Nunn, CEO of MileagePlus, United’s frequent-flyer program. United estimates that based on average flight time, each traveler–potentially–has approximately 3.5 hours of attention. By using personalized ads based on individual passenger data, the airline hopes to better capitalize on its captive audience during in-flight time.

Advertisers will not be able to access any personally identifiable information of United customers, and targeting only applies to those over the age of 18. For passengers still wary, there is also an opt-out option.