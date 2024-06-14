Walmart is Relaunching a Private-Label Fashion Brand to Target Gen-Z Consumers

Walmart is relaunching its private-label fashion brand to target Gen-Z consumers, it announced on Thursday, as younger generations are increasing their spending habits.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company will relaunch its “No Boundaries” clothing line in July, refreshing the 30-year-old, $2 billion brand with products and styles popular with Gen Z consumers. The line will feature 130 pieces, including women’s and men’s clothing, shoes, and accessories, and is staying low-cost, with 80 percent of the items selling for less than $15.

“There’s a huge opportunity for Walmart to reach a Gen-Z customer with a brand that has both incredible style and unbelievable prices,” said Jen Jackson Brown, senior vice president of Walmart U.S. fashion brands in a statement.

She added that No Boundaries will be focusing on fit, quality, style, and fabrics that resonate with the young adult audience, such as modern shapes like baggy-fitting jeans and fabrics like seamless stretch. To be more inclusive, the fashion line will also expand its sizes, ranging from XXS to 5X in young women’s and XS to 3X in young men’s.