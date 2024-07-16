What Consumers Plan to Purchase This Amazon Prime Day

Despite breaking sales records in 2023, Amazon Prime Day, which celebrates its tenth year this week, inflation may have a strong effect on consumer buying patterns this year.

Amazon reported that the first day of last year’s event was the largest sales day in the retailer’s history, and total Prime Day sales reached an all-time high of $12.7 billion in the U.S. — an increase of $800 million from the previous year.

Amid persistent inflation, shoppers are looking to maximize savings and make the most of promotional offers to stretch their budgets further. Diana Smith, associate director of U.S. retail and e-commerce reports at market research firm Mintel, says that big sales events like Prime Day are all about finding a bargain — and not just for their daily purchases. “Consumers care about deals and more deals right now. Value is top of mind given the effects inflation has had on consumers’ wallets and budgets,” Smith says. “They use big sales like this to plan ahead for purchases they know they will need to make, like for back-to-school and even for winter holidays.”

According to a May 2024 survey by Amazon product content partner 1WorldSync, Prime Day deals play at least a “somewhat important” role in shaping the shopping habits of 83 percent of consumers throughout the year. Instead of making big purchases on impulse, consumers are now planning weeks — sometimes months — ahead to snag the best deal.

Similarly, Prime Day sees some shoppers purchasing non-essential items they had been postponing. According to 1WorldSync, 64 percent of consumers prioritize purchasing items they “really want” on Prime Day, compared to 49 percent who focus on buying essentials. While consumers are looking for various types of products, home goods and electronics are the most popular, with around 80 percent showing interest in purchasing items in these categories, according to the survey. Smith suggests that such products may perform well this year too, as consumers view Prime Day as an opportunity to enjoy affordable luxuries.

“They’ve been putting off some discretionary purchases, and this is a way to indulge a little without breaking the bank and feel smart about it rather than guilty for buying something they want rather than something they need,” Smith says.