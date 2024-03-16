3 Simple Strategies to Empower Your Employees

Something significant has shifted in the last few years. By many accounts, employees are not exactly thrilled to be at work — according to Gallup, only 33 percent are actively engaged in their jobs, while the remainder are either “not engaged” or “actively disengaged.”

You’ve seen it with your own eyes: The expression on your barista’s face suggests they’re having more than just a bad day; the caretakers at grandma’s nursing facility are more attuned to the beeps on their phone than the recurrent dings of the help button; customer service representatives place you on hold longer than any seemingly reasonable explanation can afford, provoking the fantasy they must be watching an entire Netflix show, leaving you with no other choice but to develop a dance routine to the hold music that eventually sticks in your head for two days — OK, maybe the last one is just mine.

If you’re a leader struggling with engaging employees, here are three straightforward ways to boost motivation and engagement in the workplace based on behavioral science. 1. Listen.

Disengagement can often stem from a sense of helplessness or hopelessness: Employees feel as though their struggles or concerns are not understood and feel they have no power to effect any change in the system. This can contribute to behaviors emblematic of “quiet quitting” or passive resignation. According to behavioral science, people are more likely to make behavior changes when they feel seen, heard, and understood.

Set up a time for a “listening session” with an employee or whole group. Your employees want to know that you know how they feel. Try to avoid rationalizing, defending, justifying, or even problem-solving in the beginning. Just acknowledge and validate emotions and concerns. Fixing the problem can come later. 2. Offer a choice.

Employees are more engaged when their work is tied to their values and they have some degree of choice over their actions.

Tie your employees’ core values into their workplace behaviors. For example, someone working at a nursing home might have a core value of “helping others.” Someone working in tech might hold “creativity” or “innovation” as important to them. In conversation with each employee, ask them, “How well are you living this core value at work, on a scale of 1 to 10?” and “How can I support you in living this value more completely?” Encourage them to be specific about behaviors that would raise their number on this scale. Be curious and ask questions about systemic changes that could help support this. 3. Use verbal praise as positive reinforcement.

Verbal praise can go a long way. Employees are often accustomed to hearing what they’ve done wrong, but may be caught off guard with a simple recognition of what they’ve done well. Provide verbal feedback on positive behaviors early and often whenever they’re spotted. Make this a habit in the culture of your workplace. Publicly recognizing positive contributions — for example, during meetings — can amplify this form of positive reinforcement and therefore increase the likelihood of these behaviors occurring in the future.

