4 Ways to Engage With and Motivate Your Employees in 2024

Employee engagement has taken a hit over the past few years. Since the pandemic–and likely predating it–trends such as quiet quitting and coffee badging have plagued the workplace, affecting company culture and productivity.

A recent Gallup survey found that in 2023, only 33 percent of employees were engaged in their work, while 50 percent of employees surveyed were not engaged and 18 percent were actively disengaged.

Many in leadership positions are fumbling with the question: “How do I increase motivation and engagement?” This hinges on a basic understanding of why employees are disengaged in the first place. Here are a few tips for enhancing motivation and engagement backed by behavioral science and tailored to today’s trends. 1. Elevate intrinsic motivation and fuel behavior from the bottom up.

An inconvenient reality of human behavior is that people don’t like being told what to do. Think back to when you were a child: When your parents told you to do something, how did that make you feel and what did you want to do instead? Exactly. Most likely the opposite. This basic reality has implications for the workplace. At least some direction must indeed come from the top down, but leaders can also harness the power of bottom-up motivation. This type of motivation is more sustainable and fruitful.

Being “intrinsically motivated” means being motivated by internal factors–one’s values, connection to a mission, a sense of meaning and purpose, or pure enjoyment of the work–rather than external factors such as fear of ridicule, losing one’s job, social judgment, or even positive factors such as raises or bonuses.

Here are a few ways to elevate intrinsic motivation in employees: Find out what’s important to them. What are their values? How do their values overlap with those of the company or the work they’re doing?

. While your team may not have carte blanche over what they do at work, if they have some degree of input and autonomy over their work — the types of projects, specific goals, creative modifications, etc. — they are more likely to be engaged than if they are simply told what to do. Collaboratively form a plan and follow up. Make a plan together that your employee or team can get excited about. Talk about things that could get in the way of executing this, including psychological factors such as waning of motivation, and how one could skillfully handle this. Keep them connected to the “why” behind their plan connecting it back to values. 2. Supercharge connection and team collaboration.

Employees are not only feeling disconnected from their work but also from one another. Positive social relationships at work are important contributors to job satisfaction and engagement.

While it may be difficult to create opportunities for connection in remote settings–and even in person–a little investment in this area could go a long way. For example, schedule an hour each week for a fun team activity that has nothing to do with work. Bring in a magician or expert on edible mushrooms. Get creative. Just create space for people to play, socialize, and bond.

Beyond this, you might consider engaging your team in team-building exercises specifically designed to enhance collaboration. 3. Make your employees feel cared about.

One of the biggest gripes employees have with their employers is the sense of not feeling cared about. Whether or not this is accurate — whether or not you do care about your employees — is irrelevant if they don’t feel it. Here are some tips for creating a deeper sense of empathy and care in your staff:

Say it outright . This might be a good place to start. If you haven’t already, or don’t do it often enough, simply tell your employees how much you care about their well-being. You might be surprised how far this can go.

. This might be a good place to start. If you haven’t already, or don’t do it often enough, simply tell your employees how much you care about their well-being. You might be surprised how far this can go. Listen deeply. Create space for employees to express their concerns. For example, you can create “listening sessions” where your job is simply to listen. Try not to solve the problem or become overtly defensive. People sometimes just want to be heard.

Create space for employees to express their concerns. For example, you can create “listening sessions” where your job is simply to listen. Try not to solve the problem or become overtly defensive. People sometimes just want to be heard. Implement feedback or say why you can’t. You can’t always implement the feedback and changes your employees are hoping for. If you can, that’s wonderful. If you can’t, tell them why and let them know you still heard and empathize with their concerns, even if nothing can change at the moment. 4. Be transparent to deepen trust. According to management researcher Paul J. Zak, employees at companies with high levels of trust are 50 percent more likely to stay with their employees over the next year, and 88 percent more likely to recommend their company to a friend or family member, compared with employees at low-trust companies.

One of the most effective ways to enhance trust is to be transparent. Be honest with your employees and keep them informed on what is happening in the organization, even if it’s news they won’t necessarily like.

By turning up the dial on transparency, empathy, social connection, and intrinsic motivation, you are more likely to create an atmosphere where engagement is high and your company can move closer to its higher potential.

