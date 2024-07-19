5 Ways to Make Mindfulness an Integral Part of Your Company Culture

The importance of being in the present moment or practicing mindfulness has permeated popular culture over the last two decades. To many, mindfulness may seem antithetical to business. You may be asking, “How does this help me work toward and achieve a future goal?” But present-moment awareness can accelerate success through its impact on decision making, interpersonal relationships, personal well-being, and an intentional focus on what is most important.

If you are a leader in an established organization or just starting up a business, you may be wondering how to bring mindfulness into your organization. Here are five simple — but not always easy — ways to create a mindful work culture. With your leadership, you can initiate significant change through the following practices. 1. Lead by example.

If you want to effect the most change possible in your organization, mindfulness practice must start with you. Mindfulness is not simply something you can tell other people to practice and expect to see results. Mindfulness is not just an intellectual concept your employees can learn by reading an email or article about it. To learn mindfulness, employees must practice it. The best way to help someone practice is to embody mindfulness yourself.

Mindfulness must be embodied for learners to get the most out of the practice. As a leader, you can show other people how to be mindful, instead of just telling them. This can be through listening more intently during meetings, demonstrating poise and less reactivity in the face of challenges, exercising work-life balance and self-care, and making clear-headed, wise decisions that benefit the company. So, being a mindful leader requires you to have your own mindfulness practice.

2. Start meetings with mindfulness. You can start each meeting with a mindfulness practice. This doesn’t have to be anything hokey or woo-woo. Simply acknowledge that the work people are doing is stressful. You’re stressed out, too. Everyone can benefit from taking a few minutes to slow down and gather themselves before moving forward with the day.

Here is a brief script you can use, but feel free to make it your own: Let’s take a moment to slow down and gather ourselves before starting the meeting. This will ensure we are all showing up as our best selves, clear-headed and ready to tackle what’s in front of us here and for the rest of the day.

Close your eyes if it feels comfortable. Otherwise, just lower your gaze in front of you. Take a couple of deep breaths. [Pause.] Feel your feet on the floor. [Pause.] Notice any sounds in the room. [Pause.]

Notice any thoughts bubbling up in your mind — maybe about something that happened earlier today or something to come later. Just notice these thoughts, no need to judge. When you notice a thought, see if you can use your breath to bring you back to the present moment. 3. Offer optional drop-in spaces.

If employees want to deepen their mindfulness practice, it can be helpful to have a dedicated space for this. You might consider hiring an experienced facilitator to lead these sessions once a week, for example. Or perhaps there is someone in your company experienced enough to lead these sessions or at least organize a space for people to practice on their own. 4. Make the space mindful.

You can encourage mindfulness simply through the aesthetics and design of your environment. How does your office space suggest employees show up to work? For example, are there dedicated spaces to take a break or even meditate in? Are there places people could go for a mindful walk? Are there other reminders to slow down and focus on self-care? For example, these cues could include plants, a kitchen with hot tea instead of just coffee, or even the mugs that people drink their tea or coffee out of or your pick of a favorite mindful slogan.

5. Connect to your values and specific goals. A popular meditation practice involves picking a point of singular focus, such as breath, and maintaining your awareness as best as possible. It can train your mind to withstand obstacles and distractions as you direct your attention to the object of focus.

The same principle can apply in the context of larger goals at work. What is your company working toward? Do you have a specific metric to measure whether you are attaining your results?

If you know what you are working toward and why you are doing it, your team is much more likely to be engaged. The why comes through connecting goals with values: Why is achieving that outcome important to every member of your team? By focusing on a specific target and knowing the purpose behind pursuing that goal, you enable everyone to show up to work with their whole selves: present, motivated, excited, joyful, and resilient.

