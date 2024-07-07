How Conscious Leaders Empower Their Employees

Empowering others is an easy principle to stand behind. As a leader, you want your team to feel motivated and engaged in their work. Yet there is something insidious that gets in the way of this that is frequently overlooked: the need to control your discomfort.

As human beings, we naturally want to control the world around us to make ourselves feel good on the inside. This includes trying to control others’ behavior so that we feel good. Everyone does this to some extent.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Consider this familiar example. Your best friend continues to date the same person over and over again without any long-term success. Your natural instinct is to want to fix their behavior. What is this desire really attempting to solve? Of course, you care about your friend’s well-being. At the same time, is it possible you’re trying to fix your anxiety about the problem? Sometimes, the need to manage our discomfort masquerades as empathy. Instead of allying with the person to solve a problem, we look for a quick solution to manage our discomfort.

Consider how this shows up at work. Think of a recent situation in which you were leading someone through a problem. Was there a sense of anxiety lingering unless the problem was solved? How did you go about solving the problem–through “top-down” means or by trusting others to develop solutions? To what extent was your leadership stemming from a desire to rapidly manage your internal discomfort?

Empowering employees means that, to some extent, you allow them to grapple with, devise, and implement solutions on their own. This requires a degree of trust. To trust others means you let go of at least some control. By letting go of control, you are forced to face your internal discomfort. Here are some practical ways to begin working with your discomfort in service of elevating your employees’ empowerment:

Remind yourself that you do not have to fix the problem alone. If you trust others enough to solve a problem, give them a chance to do so. If you want to be part of solving the problem, adopt a “coaching” mentality.

If you trust others enough to solve a problem, give them a chance to do so. If you want to be part of solving the problem, adopt a “coaching” mentality. Shift into a coaching mindset. Empowerment starts with aligning behaviors around values or goals–what is important to people, not just you. Connect the problem with the person: why should they care about solving this? Then, support them in creating solutions. Empowerment doesn’t mean that you can’t have a say or be directive; empowerment is allowing others to be involved in, and hopefully enjoy, the process alongside you.

Empowerment starts with aligning behaviors around values or goals–what is important to people, not just you. Connect the problem with the person: why should they care about solving this? Then, support them in creating solutions. Empowerment doesn’t mean that you can’t have a say or be directive; empowerment is allowing others to be involved in, and hopefully enjoy, the process alongside you. Empower yourself. Empowering others means their behavior is not in service of fixing your feelings but serving the larger goal. The same is true in reverse: you do not have to fix other people’s feelings, either. Sometimes you will make decisions that others will not like. If you are making this decision from a place of serving the good of the whole, you can let go of the urge to mollify other’s reactions and emotions. When you know you are acting from your highest leadership potential, trust your decisions and trust that in the end, they will serve everyone. Empowerment doesn’t just mean that you’re being nice by allowing others to take a more active role in their work. Empowering others, and managing your discomfort in the process, allows other people to grow, contribute innovative ideas that might otherwise be overlooked, show up as their “whole selves” and love the work they do. This will ultimately serve both the company and yourself.

Conscious leadership is less about “top-down” control and more about “bottom-up” involvement. In doing so, you allow both yourself and the larger organization to evolve.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.