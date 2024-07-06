3 Onboarding Steps for Improved Client Relationships

As a mentor to dozens of self-employed women, one of the most frequent concerns I hear is that they feel taken advantage of by their clients. When this happens, my first question is always about their onboarding process. That’s because the way you onboard new clients sets the tone for your entire working relationship and can prevent many misunderstandings and frustrations down the line.

When evaluating your onboarding process, consider whether your clients are aware of the following: Your communication style: Have you clearly communicated how and when you will be available to your clients? Whether you prefer email, phone calls, or video meetings, setting these expectations upfront can prevent a lot of frustration.

Have you clearly communicated how and when you will be available to your clients? Whether you prefer email, phone calls, or video meetings, setting these expectations upfront can prevent a lot of frustration. Your ramp-up period: Did your client understand that there’s a ramp-up period? This is the time you need to get to know their business and objectives before diving into the work. Without this understanding, clients may expect immediate results, leading to unrealistic expectations and disappointment.

Did your client understand that there’s a ramp-up period? This is the time you need to get to know their business and objectives before diving into the work. Without this understanding, clients may expect immediate results, leading to unrealistic expectations and disappointment. Typical turnaround times: Have you specified your typical turnaround times for deliverables? Clients need to know how long it will take you to complete tasks so they can plan accordingly.

If your clients weren’t aware of these critical aspects before hiring you, it might be time to rethink your onboarding process. And if you don’t have an onboarding process in place, well, you know what I’m going to say, implement one immediately. Improving your onboarding process doesn’t have to be complicated. Here are some straightforward steps you can take:

1. Create a tutorial video. A video can be an excellent tool for outlining the systems you use and explaining how you work. I use Loom to make my videos. This visual and auditory guide can help clients understand your processes better than a written document alone. Bonus: once you’ve recorded it, you can send the video to every new client who comes your way. As a self-employed professional, take every opportunity you can not to reinvent the wheel.

2. Develop a checklist. A checklist of things you need from the client before you get started can ensure that you have all the necessary information and materials to begin your work efficiently. This can include access to relevant documents, login credentials, and any other resources you might need.

3. Include a Clause in Your Contract Adding a clause to your contract that dedicates the first two weeks of your engagement or whatever time you need to reviewing materials and understanding the client’s business can set clear expectations. This period allows you to gather all the information you need to deliver high-quality work.

Remember, it’s impossible to hit the ground running and succeed without a learning curve. Both you and your client need time to adjust and understand each other’s working styles and expectations. This is why an effective onboarding process is so important. Think of it as the unofficial handshake that ensures both you and the client are on the same page.

A well-thought-out onboarding process is essential for any self-employed professional. It sets clear expectations, prevents misunderstandings, and lays the foundation for a successful working relationship. By taking the time to communicate your communication style, ramp-up period, and turnaround times, you can ensure that your clients are well-informed and satisfied from the start. If you feel like you’re being taken advantage of by your clients, take a step back and evaluate your onboarding process. Implementing simple steps like creating a video, developing a checklist, and including a ramp-up period clause in your contract can make a significant difference. Remember, the goal is to create a smooth and transparent onboarding experience that benefits both you and your clients.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.