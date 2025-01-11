Kickstart Your Client Roster in 90 Days

If you’re starting or scaling your business, one of the most daunting questions is: How do I find clients? Whether you’re just launching or looking to level up, the first 90 days of intentional action can set the foundation for a thriving, steady client base. This period is so important for establishing your brand, building relationships, and setting the tone for your business’s future growth.

When I started my business four years ago, I didn’t just hope for clients to show up. (OK, I sometimes did.) I built a roadmap. This roadmap wasn’t just a plan. It was a strategic approach to identifying and attracting the people I wanted to work with. Now I’m sharing some of the strategies that worked for me and my clients to help you confidently grow your roster. These strategies are designed to help you focus your efforts, maximize your impact, and build a client base that you love working with—and, most importantly, who understand the value of your work. Create your dream client wishlist. Your best clients don’t find you by accident—they’re the ones you intentionally seek out. Start by brainstorming 10 to 20 potential clients or businesses that align with your values and expertise. Think about who you’d be excited to work with and who needs what you uniquely offer. This step is about clarity and focus. By identifying your dream clients, you can tailor your marketing efforts to speak directly to them, increasing the likelihood of attracting their attention.

Then, research your wishlist clients on LinkedIn, Instagram, or their company websites. Note their pain points, goals, and opportunities to serve them. This research will provide valuable insights into how you can position your services to meet their needs effectively. It also helps you understand their language and culture, allowing you to communicate more authentically and persuasively. Build a referral program that works. Your happiest clients and collaborators can be your best advocates. A referral program doesn’t need to be complicated. It can be as simple as offering a discount, a free service, or even a heartfelt thank-you note. The key is to make it easy for others to recommend you. Referrals are powerful because they come with built-in trust. When someone refers you, they are vouching for your credibility and quality, which can significantly shorten the sales cycle. Another helpful tip? Never leave a good client engagement behind. I always ask satisfied clients to recommend me to one person who could benefit from my services. If a client was thrilled with your work, they’ll be more than happy to do this.

My suggestion? Draft an email template inviting your past clients or peers to refer others. Include a specific benefit for them, and their referrals, to encourage participation. Make sure your referral program is easy to understand and participate in. The simpler it is, the more likely people will engage with it. Optimize your online presence. Your website and social media profiles should feel like an open door to new clients. They are often the first impression potential clients have of your business, so it’s essential to make them count. Your online presence should clearly communicate who you help, how you help them, and why they should choose you over competitors. Ask yourself: Is it clear who I help and how? Does my messaging inspire trust? Can someone easily contact me?

Glean what you can from these questions, and audit your social profiles and website with a client’s perspective in mind. Update your bio, add a call-to-action, and highlight testimonials or case studies. These elements build credibility and demonstrate your ability to deliver results. If you’re not sure where to start, consider seeking professional help to ensure your online presence is polished and effective. Network strategically. Building a strong client base is all about expanding your professional circle. Networking isn’t just about meeting new people. It’s about forming genuine relationships that could lead to new client opportunities. Try attending industry events, joining professional groups, or participating in Zoom rooms where your ideal clients hang out. In these first 90 days, set a goal to connect with a certain number of new contacts each month. After meeting someone, send a personalized follow-up message to keep the relationship going. Offer value right away, like sharing useful insights or resources, to show that you’re a great person to know.

Think of the first 90 days as the launchpad for your future success. By taking intentional actions and sticking to your plan, you can steadily build your client list and create a flourishing business. Dive into these strategies, and you’ll see your business thrive as you connect with clients who genuinely appreciate what you offer.

