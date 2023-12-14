COP28 Made the Transition Away From Fossil Fuels Official. What Businesses Can Do to Prepare

The first UN climate negotiation (COP) event ever to mention fossil fuels in its final communique was hosted this month by the United Arab Emirates, and the announcement marked definitive progress on global decarbonization. The whole world, fossil fuel countries included, has declared that fossil fuels do need to be phased out, in keeping with the 2015 Paris Agreement to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees celsius above pre-industrial levels. And businesses need to be ready for what’s coming, like it or not.

Here are three important ways to prepare: 1. Go all-electric and join a coalition to switch to renewable energy.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Also at COP, nearly 130 countries committed to tripling renewable energy capacity and doubling energy efficiency by 2030. Companies are going to be expected to switch all their energy sources (such as natural gas) over to electricity, and to power that electricity with renewable energy such as wind and solar.

“Combusting natural gas or petroleum products for heating & cooling or transportation has been core to almost every business’ ongoing operations; so how to shift away from that?” says Terence de Pentheny O’Kelly, Vice President, Client Solutions at Coho Climate Advisors. “The good news is that many electrified alternatives exist to those technologies – electric vehicles, air-source and ground-source heat pumps, electrified boilers, among others.” To help add needed renewable energy to the grid, companies are banding together to have enough critical mass purchasing power to build solar and wind farms with Virtual Power Purchase Agreements, or VPPAs. So if a company consumes X amount of electricity, it could purchase that amount of renewable electricity “virtually,” or offsite. These contracts are cheaper when they are really big, hence the logic of forming coalitions to commit to them. “There are many pathways to procuring renewable energy in today’s market, with Virtual Power Purchase Agreements being the most ubiquitous thanks to their scale, availability and economic profiles,” says O’Kelly. “Organizations that pursue this one-two punch of electrification coupled with shifting to renewable electricity, create progress towards the COP’s latest agreement on three dimensions: reducing demand for fossil fuels, increasing demand for electricity and accelerating the electric grid’s transition from fossil based generators to emissions-free electricity.”

As an example, a group of companies operating in the state of Georgia have banded together as the Drawdown Georgia Business Compact. “Within the Compact, we are helping companies find ways to work collectively on addressing decarbonization challenges and advancing opportunities,” said Michael Oxman, Managing Director of the Ray C. Anderson Center for Sustainable Business at Georgia Tech. 2. Start getting ready for Scope 1, 2 and 3 reporting.

Companies need to start calculating their carbon footprint all across the value chain so they can report CO2 emissions to B2B customers, investors and regulators.

“To effectively prepare for Scope 1, 2, and 3 reporting, small businesses need to be proactive,” said John McCaw, VP of Sustainable Solutions at Breakthrough, a transportation management and market insights company. “That starts with understanding the intricacies of direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions. Scope 1 emissions originate directly from owned or controlled sources, such as a company vehicle. Scope 2 emissions are indirectly tied to purchased essentials, like electricity or heat. Lastly, Scope 3 emissions, often the hardest to track, encompass the indirect emissions across the value chain, including shipments made by for-hire truck carriers.” Companies are being asked to report to regulators and investors on their emissions according to these categories and are quickly pulling their supply chains into these obligations as well, even the smallest suppliers. “Organizations’ supply chains often account for more than 90 percent of their greenhouse gas emissions, when taking into account their overall climate impacts,” according to an EPA report, citing data from CDP.

Soon California and the European Union will be asking for similar reporting from companies doing business in their jurisdictions. The SEC is also considering reporting obligations for listed companies on emissions, and possibly their suppliers too.

“GHG emissions reporting is a common foundation of many of the evolving ESG policy, regulatory, and standard-setting initiatives,” said Kristen Sullivan, a partner at Deloitte & Touche, “so clear “no regrets” moves companies can make now include: 1) Understand your current state – what are you currently reporting around GHG emissions?, 2) Establish a governance structure and engage leaders from across the business (finance, operations, supply chain, strategy, sustainability, etc.) to either refresh or begin to apply the GHG Protocol as the leading GHG emissions reporting standard, including a systematic materiality assessment, and 3) Establish or enhance reporting processes and controls and prepare for assurance.” 3. Cleantech innovation is a business opportunity.

Decarbonization on such a massive scale represents a huge opportunity for innovation. We are beginning to see hydrogen solutions, better battery storage, all things AI, moonshot ideas beginning to come to life, you name it. According to a report by Bloomberg NEF, clean tech attracted a massive $16.6 billion in investment just in the third quarter of 2023. And a recent Inc.com column named Sustainable Technology the number 2 business trend for 2024 after Generative A.I. The column listed “garbage recycling and upcycling, electric vehicles, sustainable home and business construction, green and clean energy, green agricultural technology, and carbon capture” as major areas of growth. “We expect to see a continued pattern of investment going at large to the energy and mobility sectors, as we have seen in the past five years,” confirmed Erica Barbosa, Global Head of Impact Investments at SecondMuse. “That said, carbon capture technologies will likely receive increased attention and investment. Innovation and technologies in Food and Agriculture are also gaining a sense of urgency with the changing weather patterns, food insecurity impacting communities globally, and recent inflation levels.”

Overall, global policy makers are indicating a North Star, but business will need to move us there.

“We’re seeing in climate action a growing alignment between public policy and market direction,” said Reuven Carlyle, founder, Earth Finance. “The journey to the Paris Agreement isn’t just a climate crisis, it’s also the most accelerated economic opportunity and transition in history. It’s time to recognize that we have the wisdom to build a modern, equitable, 21st Century economy based on renewables and circularity and not fossil fuels. We have 26 years to 2050. We can do this.”

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.