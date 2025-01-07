SUBSCRIBE
Mercedes-Benz Vans

Sponsored Content

BY INC-CUSTOM-STUDIO

JAN 7, 2025
Win a Metris Contest Image

mb contest

Earlier this summer, we at Mercedes-Benz Vans with the help of Inc., set out to help one small business.

We asked business owners to tell us how a new Mercedes-Benz Cargo Van would help them grow their business.

We asked you to vote for the finalist you thought deserved to win a new Mercedes-Benz Cargo Van.

Congratulations to Jared and Kristin Fitzgerald of Southern Oaks Flooring as the grand prize winner of a new Mercedes-Benz Cargo Van!

Inc Logo
This Morning

The daily digest for entrepreneurs and business leaders