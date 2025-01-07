Michigan Means 21st Century Automotive Innovation

Many of these technologies fall under the umbrella of “connected vehicle” (CV) research, which aims to develop safe, wireless communication between a vehicle and its driver, other cars, the cloud and infrastructure elements such as traffic lights. CV technologies are being integrated with “automated vehicles (AVs), also known as autonomous or self- driving vehicles, to reinvent the future of personal transportation. Michigan leads the nation in automotive R&D, as well as navigation and smart mobility patents, and that lead seems likely to increase as more companies within the state make their marks on CV and AV development.

One of Michigan’s newest research assets is Mcity, which opened in July 2015 as a facility for testing connected and automated vehicle technology in realistic off-road settings. Mcity benefits from the support of the University of Michigan’s Mobility Transformation Center, a leadership circle that includes government and industry partners such as Toyota and Honda, significant financial backing from state resources and the sheer volume of in-state auto- related companies.

“This is a hotbed– the epicenter of advanced mobility,” says Peter Sweatman, director of the Mobility Transformation Center. “The totality of the state’s work in this field is incredible.”

The CV/AV industry, in fact, extends beyond automakers and suppliers. This emerging ecosystem includes companies in big data, software, insurance, traffic control systems, sensors and much more.