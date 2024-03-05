On Super Tuesday, Here’s Where the Top Contenders for President Stand on 6 Core Business Issues

The biggest primary day of the year has arrived. Wondering about the candidates’ policies when it comes to small business? Look no further.

Update: Nikki Haley suspended her presidential campaign on Wednesday, March 6, after Donald Trump swept the polls on Super Tuesday.

It’s Super Tuesday. As voters in 15 states and one U.S. territory cast their votes today on this largest primary day of the year, you may be wondering which of the top candidates speak for you?

Inc. has you covered. Below, explore the key policy positions of each of the presidential candidate frontrunners–including President Joe Biden, former president Donald Trump, and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley–that relate to six core business issues: AI, Health Care, Immigration, Inflation, Taxes, Trade

— AI

Biden’s take: Biden signed a first-of-its-kind executive order late last year to begin the process of regulating artificial intelligence that focuses on making AI safe, secure, and trustworthy. The gist is to initialize guardrails for the novel technology as it evolves, while also allowing the U.S. to maintain a competitive edge over other countries. The president is examining AI’s impact on the American worker amid concerns of widespread workforce displacement and has also laid out guidelines for companies to tag AI-generated content. Haley’s take: While Haley hasn’t explicitly outlined her position on AI, her hawkish stance on China suggests an interest in preserving American competitiveness with AI technology. A spokesperson for her team previously told the Washington Examiner that she would “not allow the [Chinese Communist Party] to gain the upper hand in AI” and that Haley would work with technology companies to craft regulatory guardrails.

Trump’s take: During his presidency, Trump signed an executive order that sought to deepen American AI research investments and created guidelines for how the government can use the technology. He also propped up a national AI research institute and praised the technology’s promise of driving the economy. But more recently, he’s grown more critical of the technology–having been a victim of numerous deepfakes himself, Trump labeled AI as “scary” and insisted during an interview on Fox and Friends that “something has to be done about this.” —

Health Care Biden’s take: Biden supports strengthening the Affordable Health Care Act, which became law when he was vice president. While in the White House, Biden has prioritized lowering prescription drug costs. Because of the Inflation Reduction Act, the cost of insulin is capped, and Medicare can now start negotiating some drug prices directly with pharmaceutical companies. His administration has also proposed new executive rules to crack down on so-called junk health insurance plans and surprise medical billing. Biden has said that he is “not big on abortion” because of his Catholic faith, but supports the standard established under Roe v. Wade. Since that legal precedent was overturned, his administration has issued three executive orders to protect access to contraception, medication abortion, and issued federal guidance to health care providers stating that in emergency situations, federal law preempts state law restricting access to abortion.

Haley’s take: While governor of South Carolina, Haley was a critic of the Affordable Health Care Act and declined federal funding that would have expanded Medicaid coverage in the state. Today, South Carolina is one of 10 states that have not adopted Medicaid expansion, according to the nonpartisan nonprofit KFF, but Haley has not explicitly said whether she would repeal and replace the ACA as president. Haley has advocated lowering costs by changing existing tort law, so that health care providers are shielded from excessive legal liability that can increase medical malpractice costs. As governor, Haley signed a bill banning abortions after 19 weeks of pregnancy with exceptions for the life of the mother and pregnancies that were determined to be nonviable by a doctor. There were no exceptions for rape or incest. On the campaign trail, Haley has called for more access to contraception.

Trump’s take: While president, Trump tried unsuccessfully to repeal and replace the Affordable Health Care Act, but he did effectively repeal the individual mandate by removing the penalty through the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. While campaigning, he said that he is “seriously looking at alternatives” to the ACA. In the White House, he signed a bill banning most surprise medical billing and, to lower prices, approved a plan to allow prescription drugs to be imported from Canada. His campaign says that Trump “will always protect Medicare, Social Security, and patients with pre-existing conditions.” Trump’s Supreme Court picks enabled the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and he reportedly supports a ban on abortions after 16 weeks. — Immigration

Biden’s take: Biden has reversed a number of Trump’s immigration policies, including raising the cap on refugees, lifting Covid-era restrictions on legal immigration, and enacting a federal rule to “preserve and fortify” Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA. In 2021, Biden sent an immigration bill to Congress that would increase immigration levels and provide a pathway to legal status and citizenship for the more than 10 million undocumented immigrants estimated to be in the country. In 2022, the Biden administration announced that the maximum stay for certain J-1 visa holders in STEM fields would be expanded from 18 months to 36 months. The administration has also proposed changes to the H-1B visa program, which is reserved for highly skilled foreign nationals and often used by large technology companies, to curtail fraud and better define the criteria for eligibility–changes which some experts predict could increase costs for employers.

Haley’s take: Haley has advocated strengthening border security by hiring 25,000 more Border Patrol and ICE agents, reinstating Trump’s Remain in Mexico policy for asylum seekers, and withholding federal funding from so-called sanctuary cities. While governor, Haley signed a bill requiring police to check the immigration status of anyone who was stopped or arrested and suspected of being in the country illegally. Under the law, employers were required to use the federal e-Verify system to check the status of employees and potential hires. Haley said that she would make e-Verify, which is currently voluntary for most employers, mandatory nationwide. Haley supports deporting the millions of people who are in the country illegally. In terms of legal immigration, Haley advocates moving away from country quotas and using a merit system based on the needs of employers and the labor market. Trump’s take: Trump has long taken a hard-line stance on immigration. In 2016, he campaigned on building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and said that Mexico would pay for the construction. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Trump administration built 458 miles of what the agency called a “border wall system.” Mexico did not pay for it. While in office, he also implemented a controversial policy separating thousands of migrant parents who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border from their children. He has not ruled out reinstating that policy if reelected. His administration enacted a rule making asylum seekers wait in Mexico for their hearings. In 2016, Trump campaigned on reforming the H-1B visa program. His administration increased denials of H-1B visas and attempted to dismantle the program by making the visa too expensive for employers. The rule change prompted multiple lawsuits from employers, and federal courts blocked the regulatory change.

— Inflation

Biden’s take: In Biden’s view, inflation has been a global issue largely driven by the pandemic, supply chain disruptions, and the war in Ukraine. When Biden assumed office, the country found itself grappling with sky-high inflation in the realm of 7 percent, which then proceeded to climb even higher, hitting 9.1 percent in June 2022. To help the economy cope, the president signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law in August 2022. The stated goal of the legislation was to curb costs by investing in industries like clean energy. But the real inflation killer has been the Federal Reserve’s moves to tamp down on prices by raising its interbank lending rates. Haley’s take: Countless times, Haley has emphasized the need for an accountant in the White House to cap federal spending, blaming the federal government for the country’s inflation ills. She’s pledged to veto anything that doesn’t take the U.S. back to spending levels seen before Covid. Going after unspent Covid funding and the billions in Covid fraud is also on her docket. She’s eyeing domestic energy as an avenue to bring down the country’s costs as well. Haley’s logic? Lower energy costs can help the country become more energy independent, which she argues would temper prices. Still, that ignores the fact that domestic energy production has surged under Biden.

Trump’s take: Pressing the pedal on the country’s gas production is one maneuver Trump would look to for bringing down inflation, as fuel ends up being one of the biggest sources for inflation in gauges like the consumer price index. The former president has promised that inflation would drop under his watch, but between his aggressive tax proposals and his plans of widespread deportation of undocumented immigrants, some economists argue that inflation could climb upward once more. —

Taxes Biden’s take: As part of his budget proposal for the 2024 fiscal year, Biden introduced a number of tax proposals, including raising the child tax credit from its current level of up to $2,000 per child to $3,000 per child. He would also reverse many of the cuts enacted as part of Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, but only for individuals with annual incomes above $400,000. The budget plan also proposes closing the carried interest loophole, increasing the corporate income tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent, and raising the tax rate on companies’ foreign earnings from 10.5 percent to 21 percent.

Haley’s take: Haley is campaigning on a “fairly standard GOP tax platform,” according to the Tax Policy Center. As a candidate, Haley has said that she would make the small business tax cuts enacted through Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act permanent, cut income taxes for the middle class, and eliminate the federal gas and diesel tax. Haley also supports repealing the state and local tax deduction and the green energy tax subsidies that were included in Biden’s 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.

Trump’s take: As president, Trump called taxes “boring” but signed into law some of the biggest overhauls to the federal tax code in decades. The most popular provisions of his 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act are set to expire in 2025, including most of the tax cuts favored by small businesses. Without outlining any specific policy proposals, Trump’s campaign says that if he is reelected, his second term would focus on cutting taxes for working-class families and small businesses. The former president, who lowered the top corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent as part of the TCJA, has reportedly told his political allies that he is also interested in cutting corporate tax rates again. — Trade

Biden’s take: Biden has looked to cultivate a so-called worker-centered trade policy that keeps workers rights front-and-center. The policy focuses on worker protections, like maintaining wage growth and moving away from forced labor within supply chains. Biden’s trade agenda also is environmentally focused: It looks to boost environmental protections by holding trading partners accountable (decarbonizing the economy in the U.S., Kenya, and Taiwan is one example). The U.S. is also bringing in new partners, as it did last June when Biden signed a trade pact with Taiwan. As for trade relations with China, Biden has preserved some of Trump’s tariffs levied on China, and even considered raising tariffs on some Chinese goods like electric vehicles–though the administration has explored dropping tariffs as a way to tame inflation.