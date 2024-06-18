A Small-Business-Friendly Bankruptcy Provision Is Spiraling Toward a Friday Expiration

Entrepreneurs will have fewer options to declare bankruptcy after this Friday, unless Congress acts swiftly.

It’s about to get more difficult for small businesses to declare bankruptcy.

The debt limit to file for Subchapter V bankruptcy is expected to revert to $2.7 million this Friday, down from the $7.5 million threshold that was established in 2020 amid the financial duress caused by the pandemic. The eligibility threshold was then renewed two years later.

Subchapter V bankruptcy gets its name from a section within the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, and offers an easier avenue for business owners to file. Not only is it more affordable–we’re talking hundreds of thousands of dollars cheaper here–compared with filing for Chapter 11, but it’s also less time-intensive. Subchapter V is far less complex than Chapter 11 as well. For starters, Subchapter V doesn’t usually require a trustee, and reorganization plans are less complicated compared with Chapter 11 plans. It’s also easier for a company to get back on its feet and exit bankruptcy in Subchapter V.

“Subchapter V has become a widely used strategic tool for distressed small businesses that’s been recognized nationally by bankruptcy courts,” says Jonathan Carson, co-CEO at Stretto, a bankruptcy software provider. He adds that it gives small businesses “a better shot to survive and come back out as a profitable contributing member of our business society.”

Indeed, the number of small business bankruptcies has skyrocketed in recent years. Nearly 230 small businesses filed for this form of bankruptcy in May, up 53 percent compared with the same month last year, according to a report from Epiq, a New York City-based data provider. In April, Senator Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) introduced the Bankruptcy Threshold Adjustment and Technical Corrections Act, which would maintain the $7.5 million debt limit for an additional two years. The measure is bipartisan and has received support from co-sponsors Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), and John Cornyn (R-Texas).

But the bill has gained little traction since its introduction in April and with the Friday deadline looming, it appears unlikely that Congress can act swiftly enough. A congressional aide tells Inc. that the bill has been placed on hold by Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.). “Senator Durbin and the bipartisan group of co-sponsors will continue to emphasize the need for the bill in an effort to get Senator Paul to lift his hold as we approach the sunset deadline of June 21,” the aide says.

Representatives for Paul did not immediately respond to Inc.’s request for comment. In the absence of the increased Subchapter V threshold, distressed businesses will still have options–but less appealing ones. That includes filing for Chapter 11, or Chapter 7 in which companies will face “the risk of not being able to do anything and see the business get liquidated,” says Stretto’s Carson.