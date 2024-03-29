A Small-Business Lender Fires Back at the GOP Over Claims It Is Tied to China

Republican lawmakers last week blasted Funding Circle for its purported affiliation with China. But the company says it doesn’t have any connection to a Chinese-owned entity.

After drawing fire from some lawmakers last week during a Congressional hearing regarding the Small Business Administration, Funding Circle is setting the record straight.

The Denver-based small business lending platform sent a letter on Tuesday to top Congressional leaders in the House and Senate small business committees that shoots down claims about Funding Circle selling its small business lending company (SBLC) license and having an active Chinese investor.

Funding Circle snagged its SBLC license last year when the SBA lifted a 40-year moratorium on granting new licenses, which allow lenders to dole out the SBA’s most popular working capital loans. For about 40 years, the agency capped the number of licenses at 14, until lifting that moratorium last year. The agency also brought in non-bank lenders, like Funding Circle, to broaden out the lender pool. Funding Circle has focused on small business lending for years, originating more than 218,000 total loans since 2010 to the benefit of 150,000-plus small businesses globally. And the lender intends to preserve its focus on the small business lending market.

“We would like to make it clear that we are not selling our SBLC license and that we are fully committed to executing the business plan we submitted to SBA as part of the licensing application process,” Funding Circle’s Ryan Metcalf, the head of public affairs, said in a statement.

Lawmakers, however, raised doubts after reports circulated suggesting that Funding Circle’s parent company, the United Kingdom-based Funding Circle Holdings, was looking into a sale of its U.S. business. “Whilst the US business offers attractive long term growth, it also requires a significant amount of cash and capital to grow the small business administration (SBA) proposition and we don’t believe that this is the best course of action for the group,” Funding Circle CEO Lisa Jacobs said in a statement made public during an earnings call on March 7.

Republican lawmakers, including Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, then blasted the SBA and Funding Circle during last week’s hearing, arguing that Funding Circle is using its SBLC license “as a bargaining chip” to sell the company. Sen. Ernst has been a vocal critic of the agency’s decision to expand its 7(a) lending program to allow fintechs to make loans.

While Funding Circle’s parent company has acknowledged that there’s been outside interest in buying its U.S. arm, the company said that those conversations remain in the early stages. Even if Funding Circle were to change hands, the selling of an SBLC license isn’t exactly novel. Over the last few decades, there have been 14 existing SBLC licenses which, according to SBA Administrator Isabel Guzman, have sold at least 60 times. “Every time a license is sold, it’s reviewed by the SBA team for reapproval,” Guzman explained during last week’s Senate hearing. “So any sale of a license is reviewed by the SBA.”

Funding Circle says it intends to start making SBA 7(a) loans as early as April. And yes, that’ll remain the goal even under a new owner. And that seems likely. “Our intention is that any transaction regarding the U.S. business would be to a well capitalized U.S. domiciled entity willing to provide the capital to enable Funding Circle USA to continue making 7(a) loans,” Metcalf says.