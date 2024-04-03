AI Will Give You Friday Off, Says Billionaire Steve Cohen

The question facing the shorter workweek might not be if American companies will take it up, but when.

Hedge fund titan and New York Mets owner Steve Cohen predicts that the four-day workweek is on the horizon for U.S. businesses.

On Wednesday, the famed trader suggested that the progression of artificial intelligence will help fuel the adoption of the four-day workweek in the U.S.

“My belief is a four-day workweek is coming,” Cohen told CNBC. “[B]etween the advent of AI, generally, we hear from people that Fridays are just not, people are not as productive on Fridays, and so I just think it’s an eventuality.” The exact timeline remains wobbly, but Cohen, naturally, sees investment opportunities with the move to a shorter workweek that would ultimately benefit companies operating within the leisure economy.

That could be anything from travel to experiences, and helps explain, in part, his recent investments in the PGA Tour, a golf organization, though Cohen also has an appreciation for the game himself.

The concept of the four-day workweek is far from new: Richard Nixon once considered the idea when he was vice president. Fast-forward some six decades later and Maryland had a bill floating around its legislature to explore a shorter workweek via a pilot program. The effort ultimately failed in March 2023, after the bill’s sponsors withdrew the measure, citing cost concerns and an unwillingness for lawmakers to try something new. But a similar and more widespread notion was recently revived this March when Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) unveiled legislation that would introduce a four-day workweek to the broader country. Senator Sanders’s measure also seeks to reduce the standard workweek hours from 40 to 32.

“Moving to a 32-hour workweek with no loss of pay is not a radical idea,” Sanders said in a March statement introducing the legislation.

Business owners, who would foot that bill, might not agree with Sanders, and the consensus so far is wobbly, at best. Getting past the 40-hour workweek, which has been codified since 1938 after Congress signed off on the Fair Labor Standards Act, will be tough to surmount. If you peel back another century, conditions were graver: Workers put in 80- to 100-hour weeks during the Industrial Revolution. In 1866, a push from the National Labor Union sought to solidify an eight-hour workday, which, although failed, helped assemble public support for an abbreviated workday. GOP lawmakers such as Senator Bill Cassidy (R-La.) have already pushed back against the proposal, arguing that it would harm small businesses by exacerbating labor shortages.