Barbara Corcoran Wants to Be Your Entrepreneurial Coach
The ‘Shark Tank’ star has launched a new business community to help founders grow their own businesses.
BY MELISSA ANGELL, POLICY CORRESPONDENT @MELISSKAWRITES
Barbara Corcoran.. Photo: Getty Images
Looking for some advice on how to grow your business? Consider turning to a Shark.
Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran launched “Barbara in Your Pocket” earlier this year, a community for entrepreneurs that doles out business advice to founders seeking guidance on running their companies.
“You tell me what your problems are, I give you unfiltered, no-bullshit advice that you’re not going to find anywhere else,” Corcoran says in a video advertising the new venture. “Building a business, as you know, is hard work. And you just don’t want to do it alone.”
The community is housed on Patreon and a subscription costs $10 per month. In return, Corcoran will post three advice videos a month to the platform. She’ll additionally participate in live Q&As with founders, plus offer roundtable discussions with entrepreneurs.
Subscribers will also get a behind-the-scenes take on how Corcoran runs her own company, plus a glimpse on how she works with the entrepreneurs she invests in on Shark Tank.
Corcoran has posted to the community 28 times as of March 5.
