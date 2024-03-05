Barbara Corcoran Wants to Be Your Entrepreneurial Coach

Looking for some advice on how to grow your business? Consider turning to a Shark.

Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran launched “Barbara in Your Pocket” earlier this year, a community for entrepreneurs that doles out business advice to founders seeking guidance on running their companies.

“You tell me what your problems are, I give you unfiltered, no-bullshit advice that you’re not going to find anywhere else,” Corcoran says in a video advertising the new venture. “Building a business, as you know, is hard work. And you just don’t want to do it alone.”

The community is housed on Patreon and a subscription costs $10 per month. In return, Corcoran will post three advice videos a month to the platform. She’ll additionally participate in live Q&As with founders, plus offer roundtable discussions with entrepreneurs.