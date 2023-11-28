Biden Cracks Down on Price Gouging During First Supply Chain Council Meeting

With a plan to throw millions at federal agencies–and make them talk to one another–could snarled supply chains be a thing of the past?

Supply chain bottlenecks may have soared during the pandemic, but the White House is looking to get ahead of future disruptions while also warning companies to quit the price gouging.

The Biden administration on Monday announced more than 30 new measures to bolster the country’s supply chains during its inaugural meeting for the government’s supply chain resilience council. The council, composed of different government agencies, will examine the state of U.S. supply chains every four years, with the first review scheduled to be completed by December 31, 2024.

Also atop the president’s docket was a call for companies to lower their prices. “To any corporation that hasn’t brought their prices back down–even as inflation has come down and even as supply chains have been rebuilt–it’s time to stop the price gouging,” Biden said during a Monday speech. “That’s why I’m tackling junk fees.”

Last month, the Federal Trade Commission teased a new proposed rule that would curb junk fees, which are hidden costs that companies fail to share up front. Potential junk fees might get tacked on to a concert ticket purchase or hotel room reservation or a cellphone bill, among other instances.

The call to action is reminiscent of the conversation around so-called greedflation, or when corporations continue to charge excessively high prices while production costs remain low. Corporate profits increased 75 percent between 2020 and 2022, outpacing inflation by five times over the same period, according to a November report on greedflation from Senator Bob Casey (D-Pa.). Inflation remains a sore point for Biden’s approval ratings ahead of next year’s presidential election. Since the annualized increase in the consumer price index peaked at 9.1 percent in June 2022, inflation has eased to a moderate 3.2 percent.

In building up the country’s supply chains, the administration is investing millions. In just one example of a tactic, the Department of Agriculture will invest $196 million into food supply chains to help lower food costs and give a boost to farmers and rural businesses. And amid a suite of recent drug shortages this year, the country also intends to start creating more medicine within the U.S. by using the Defense Production Act to invest $35 million.

The federal government will also improve its ability to monitor supply chains through the sharing of data among agencies. The Commerce Department has developed new tools to assess risks to the supply chain and has partnered with the Energy Department on the supply of renewable energy resources. Shipping companies are beginning to use new data resources from the Transportation Department on freight logistics. “[W]e know that prices are still too high for too many things, and that times are still too tough for too many families,” Biden said on Monday. “We’ve made progress, but have more work to do.”