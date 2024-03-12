Biden’s Budget Proposes a New Direct Lending Program for the SBA

While the funding request for the 2025 budget cycle is lower than last year’s ask for the Small Business Administration, expanding the agency’s direct lending capabilities would be significant.

President Joe Biden released a $7.3 trillion budget proposal this week that could potentially spur a new pathway to capital for small businesses.

The president’s 2025 budget requested $971 million for the Small Business Administration. While that’s 25 percent more than the funding the agency received in 2021, it’s still $16 million less than what was requested last year.

Notably, the budget suggests creating a new 7(a) direct lending program, one that “would further enable SBA to address gaps in access to small dollar lending,” according to the proposal. The SBA’s 7(a) loan program is the agency’s specialty: While lenders are the ones that directly dole out loans to a small business, the SBA guarantees a portion of the debt. In essence, it helps reduce some of the risks in lending to a small business. While the details are scarce, it appears that the SBA could potentially expand its direct lending prowess. The SBA does not directly make loans to borrowers through its current 7(a) authority, but it does make direct loans under its disaster relief lending program.

The 2025 budget also calls to expand the lending authority for the Small Business Investment Company to $7 billion, up from last year’s request of $6 billion.

Biden’s budget further proposes $20 million to fund the SBA’s Community Navigator Pilot Program, which aims to expand access to federal resources for underrepresented founders. That’s a $10 million decrease compared with last year’s proposal. The program has helped train more than 350,000 founders and has extended counseling services to more than 33,000 small-business owners, according to the SBA. It’s worth noting, though, that not everything that the president requests in his budget proposal will make it into the agreements that Congress signs off on. Remember, the SBA isn’t even operating on an enacted fiscal-year budget for 2024, but rather a continuing resolution that funds the agency through March 22.

Moreover, Congress failed to include any money for the community navigator program in prior agreements to fund the government. Funding for the program actually expired at the end of September once money for the American Rescue Plan Act ran dry, according to the SBA.