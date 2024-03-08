Biden’s State of the Union Highlights Taxes While Teasing the Start of a Trump Rematch

During his third State of the Union address, the president nodded to his administration’s small-business record while outlining some new tax initiatives.

Joe Biden during a State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Thursday, March 7, 2024.. Photo: Getty Images

Taxes took center stage for President Joe Biden’s third State of the Union address on Thursday night, though the president also found time to tout economic wins while throwing some jabs at his predecessor as well.

As expected, the president teased out his tax policy agenda, one that aims to reduce the country’s federal deficit by $3 trillion. His proposals include preventing a tax deduction to companies that pay any employee a minimum of $1 million and increasing the corporate tax rate. While former president Donald Trump lowered the corporate tax rate to 21 percent, Biden called to raise the rate to 28 percent.

“A fair tax code is how we invest to make this country great,” Biden proclaimed during his speech. “Health care, education, defense and so much more. But here’s the deal: The last administration enacted a $2 trillion tax cut [that] overwhelmingly benefitted the top 1 percent.” Indeed, most of former president Donald Trump’s tax cuts expire by the end of 2025–making tax policy especially relevant this election cycle. In a pivotal election year, Biden took care to highlight his record–including the country’s record small-business boom.

Notably, Biden teased out a new affordable housing plan, one that would provide Americans with $400 per month for the next two years to contribute to their mortgage payments and incentivize new homebuyers. Earlier on Thursday, the White House outlined Biden’s interest in building two million new homes to help Americans grapple with the high housing costs that plague much of the country.

Biden also called for the child tax credit, which helped lower tax bills of American families raising children by thousands of dollars, to return. The credit fluctuated between $2,000 upwards to $3,600, depending on the age of the child. The road to getting the president’s numerous tax proposals into law, however, is an uphill battle.

“Most of his tax-related goals are not likely to see the light of day given the divisive environment in Washington, D.C.,” said Mark Friedlich, the vice president of government affairs at Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting in a prepared statement.

“Surprisingly, Biden didn’t mention the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024, a bipartisan tax bill that overwhelmingly passed the House of Representatives and remains stuck in the Senate,” Friedlich added. “That bill is the president’s best chance to get at least a portion of his objectives, such as the expansion of the child tax credit, into law.” Beyond renewing his calls for the wealthy to pay their fair share in taxes, President Biden briefly called out the dangers of artificial intelligence and referenced the technology’s proliferation of deepfakes. The president himself fell victim to a deepfake ahead of the New Hampshire primaries, when a fraudulent call masquerading as the president urged voters to stay home.

Biden also took the time to praise the country’s manufacturing boom that he helped spur during his administration.

He shouted out the Chips and Science Act–a $53 billion measure that supports building semiconductor manufacturing facilities within the U.S.–and how its R&D investments are bringing back domestic chip production. The president even praised private companies for investing billions to prop up new chip factories in the U.S. “Where is it written that we can’t be the manufacturing capital of the world?” Biden asked. “We are, we will,” he said to a room full of applause.