Burgum, Vance, Scott, Rubio: Who’s Best for Business on Trump’s VP Short List?

Here’s the buzz around the four picks in the running to become Donald Trump’s No. 2.

Update: Donald Trump selected Senator J.D. Vance, a Republican from Ohio, to be his running mate on July 15 as the Republican National Convention kicked off.

It’s the question everyone’s wondering: Who’s going to be Donald Trump’s running mate? Or maybe, who wants to be Trump’s second in command, given how well it worked out for the last holder of that office?

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

North Dakota governor Doug Burgum, Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Senator J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), and Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) are reportedly the four lawmakers on the shortlist for Trump’s VP pick. All four received vetting documents in the past week, according to NBC News. Burgum, a software entrepreneur, is emerging as one of the buzziest picks for Trump–his relatively low profile, loyalty, and business acumen are likely all draws for Trump. Burgum founded the business accounting software firm Great Plains Software in the 1980s, which snagged a $1.1 billion sale to Microsoft decades later.

Burgum pursued the presidency himself last year, and, in October, exclusively told Inc. that a Burgum White House would embrace artificial intelligence as a “co-pilot” to fuel efficiency and productivity among the federal workforce.

He dropped out in December when he failed to drum up enough support to qualify for the third Republican debate. Vance is another pick with some entrepreneurial cred, given his experience as a venture capitalist. His venture capital firm, Narya, invested in three Ohio companies, alongside 46 other firms. Those companies reportedly created some 750 jobs. Vance also worked at Steve Case‘s venture firm, Revolution, which is known for investing in the middle of the country, as opposed to coasts.

Before he went into politics, Senator Scott was a small-business owner himself: He owned Tim Scott Allstate Insurance Agency, working as an insurance agent. Senator Rubio may not have been a business owner before his foray into politics, but he previously served as a chair for the Senate Small Business Committee and has advocated to reauthorize the Small Business Administration.

Trump is expected to announce his running mate during the Republican National Convention, which kicks off about a month from now, on July 15, in Milwaukee. Despite the purported shortlist, Trump could still call an audible.

Other possible contenders include Representative Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), who has been an unabashed Trump megaphone, Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), and Ben Carson, the neurosurgeon who previously worked in Trump’s cabinet as the head of the Housing and Urban Development agency.