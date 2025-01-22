Businesses Should Get Ready for Immigration Raids and Audits

Business owners in segments such as restaurants, construction and meatpacking should be prepared for an increase in I-9 audits and immigration raids after President Donald Trump signed a slate of immigration-related executive orders.

The orders include declaring a national emergency at the country’s southern border and stopping the admission of refugees. Trump is also trying to end birthright citizenship. Some of these orders have already been challenged in court, but Trump’s administration has made clear its intent of fulfilling its campaign promise to execute mass deportations and unleash the full power of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. For business owners who employ immigrants, the risk of raids and fines has risen. “This administration has promised a substantial increase in the number of audits, which could result in fines, which could result in termination of employees who are not authorized to work, and, in rare cases, could result in criminal prosecution of employers if employers have been engaging in a pattern and practice of employing undocumented workers,” says Becki Young, co-founder of the Washington, D.C.-based immigration firm, Grossman Young & Hammond. ICE could be busy, given that there are an estimated eight million undocumented workers who now comprise five percent of the nation’s workforce.

The potential reduction in the work force comes despite ongoing labor shortages, which grew especially brutal during the pandemic. Although tech companies like Microsoft and Amazon will likely shift more of their operations overseas in pursuit of lower labor costs, Young says, that’s not an option for hands-on businesses. The restaurant and construction industry could be “decimated,” she adds. Other industries that could be damaged include landscaping, cleaning and maintenance services, manufacturing, and agriculture are other vulnerable industries that employ undocumented workers. And golf courses. The pain will extend to the U.S. Treasury, too. In 2022, undocumented immigrants paid $96.7 billion in taxes, according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy. “Any mass removal of these workers from our economy will have negative impacts on the supply and cost of labor, consumer spending, and public revenue streams – not to mention the hole it will leave in the fabric of our communities,” Carolina Martinez, the CEO of CAMEO Network, said in a statement.

Business owners grappling with uncertainty do have some ways to prepare. The first is to review your workforce’s I-9 forms, or documents that verify a worker is legally allowed to work in the U.S. While ICE does offer business owners three days notice of an incoming I-9 audit, Young explains that three days is not ample time for a founder to conduct their full due diligence. So being ready ahead of time is key, especially since fines associated with I-9 violations that can reach up to $2,861 per violation. Businesses that knowingly hired undocumented workers face fines as well, which increase in frequency of offenses and can jump up to $28,619 for each penalty.