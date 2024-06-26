Child Care, AI, and Food Inflation: What Entrepreneurs Want the Candidates to Address During the Presidential Debate

The 90-minute debate is sure to hit on the economy, immigration, and Israel’s war in Gaza. But will Joe Biden and Donald Trump say what you want to hear?

With the first debate of this year’s presidential election taking place on Thursday, the question I posed for entrepreneurs is: What do you want to see the candidates discuss? It was inspired by a photo Reshma Saujani, the founder of Girls Who Code, posted of herself on LinkedIn holding up a notebook that read: “CNN, ask about child care at the presidential debate. June 27.”

Saujani is also the founder of Moms First, a nonprofit that advocates for more help for working parents, including paid leave and child care. The U.S. is the only member of the intergovernmental Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development that doesn’t offer a national paid parental leave policy. Understandably, working parents have it rough, making remaining in the workforce while caring for a child all the more difficult. Research has shown that limited access to affordable child care is a hindrance to small-business growth.

While the 90-minute debate is sure to hit on the economy, immigration, and Israel’s war in Gaza, among a host of other topics, Dilip Rao would like to see Trump and Biden debate food inflation. As the co-founder and CEO of meal-ordering and benefits platform Sharebite, Rao has a unique perspective on food inflation and the subsequent food insecurity that’s worsened over time. His belief? The government can do more to stem the rising cost of everything.