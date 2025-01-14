Commerce Department Doles Out $216 Million to Six More Tech Hubs

The department on Tuesday dished out additional funding to six tech hubs, or designated locales within the United States that show promise in fostering economic growth and American innovation. The purpose of the program is to bolster America’s national security as it competes on the world stage against foreign nations like China in maintaining a competitive edge in evolving technologies, like artificial intelligence.

“America is the world leader in technological innovation, but unfortunately in the last 20 years, about 90 percent of new U.S. tech jobs were created in just five metro areas,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said during a call with reporters. “We know those five metro areas don’t corner the market on talent, entrepreneurs and technology, which means we have to do a better job investing in places around the country.”

Tuesday’s award means that 18 tech hubs have now received a total of $720 million in federal funding, though there are 31 tech hubs in all, which were first unveiled back in October 2023. The 31 hubs have received more than $6 billion in public and private investments, according to the Commerce Department.