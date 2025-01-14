Commerce Department Doles Out $216 Million to Six More Tech Hubs
It’s something of a last hurrah for the Biden administration before Trump takes office.
The Department of Commerce announced $216 million in new funding for the White House’s novel Tech Hubs program.
The department on Tuesday dished out additional funding to six tech hubs, or designated locales within the United States that show promise in fostering economic growth and American innovation. The purpose of the program is to bolster America’s national security as it competes on the world stage against foreign nations like China in maintaining a competitive edge in evolving technologies, like artificial intelligence.
“America is the world leader in technological innovation, but unfortunately in the last 20 years, about 90 percent of new U.S. tech jobs were created in just five metro areas,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said during a call with reporters. “We know those five metro areas don’t corner the market on talent, entrepreneurs and technology, which means we have to do a better job investing in places around the country.”
Tuesday’s award means that 18 tech hubs have now received a total of $720 million in federal funding, though there are 31 tech hubs in all, which were first unveiled back in October 2023. The 31 hubs have received more than $6 billion in public and private investments, according to the Commerce Department.
In the latest funding tranche, hubs will receive varying amounts—at a minimum a hub might get $22 million; some will receive up to $48 million. The Corvallis Microfluids Tech Hub, which is based in Oregon, picked up a $45 million award to continue funding research in microfluidics, which examines how extremely small quantities of liquid move within devices. Everything from inkjet printers to nebulizers and fountain pens use microfluidics.
Meanwhile, the tech hub spearheaded by the University of Vermont received $23 million to continue its focus on building gallium nitride-based semiconductors, which are used in many electronics and medical devices.
Other tech hubs that walked away as winners within this funding round include the American Aerospace Materials Manufacturing Tech Hub, which spans Washington and Idaho; the Birmingham Biotechnology Hub, in Alabama; the Critical Minerals and Materials for Advanced Energy Tech Hub, in Missouri; and Maine’s Forest Bioproducts Advanced Manufacturing Tech Hub.
The incoming Trump administration has yet to signal any interest in continuing to invest in the program, though the current defense bill earmarks up to $280 million for more funding.
