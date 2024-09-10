Commerce Department Unveils a New Supply Chain Tool, Plans to Hand Out Billions in Capital

The tool aims to increase visibility, reduce risks and promote security. The agency also said it’s poised to dole out about $120 billion from incentive programs such as the Chips and Science Act.

The Department of Commerce unveiled a new tool on Tuesday to help bolster our supply chains.

The diagnostic tool, known as Scale, is meant to assess economic and national security concerns within supply chains, such as political tensions or natural disasters. It also can identify current vulnerabilities and detect future risk as well across specific goods and industries.

Commerce secretary Gina Raimondo praised the tool during a supply chain summit on Tuesday, noting how its vast reach can span a “spider web of risk.” “It’s impressive in its scope — it has all the data on all domestic production, so it’s massively comprehensive,” Raimondo says. “And it tries to take into account all of the various factors that can affect a supply chain.” Such factors can include geopolitical risk, labor problems, climate issues and where materials are concentrated.

In introducing the tool, Raimondo told the summit’s audience that companies know they’re in trouble when they can’t get hold of chips–which happened in the auto industry, for instance. So, she asked, how can they get ahead of that?

The tool uses more than 40 indicators to assess for geopolitical, logistical and technology risks. Indicators may encompass the importantance of certain industries to the federal government, a given industry’s exposure to disruption, and how it recovers from disruption. The indicators then weigh different thresholds set by industry and economic experts that create a so-called heat map of risk, with riskier industries highlighted in red and less risky in green, according to Grant Harris, the assistant secretary of commerce. What makes the tool special is how it’s able to see what’s driving risks in particular industries by weighing “dozens of factors simultaneously,” Harris added.

“Think of it as your annual physical combined with your x-rays, your blood work and your MRI,” Harris said during Tuesday’s summit. “It’s helping identify problems before symptoms appear while helping diagnose any issues before they’re found.”

A Commerce spokesperson tells Inc. that the tool is proprietary and will not be open source given that it “includes national security considerations.” That said, the department plans to share insights gleaned from the tool with industry experts to help bolster domestic supply chains. The new tool arrives as supply chains face snarls in weeks, ahead of a potential strike at ports on the East Coast and Gulf of Mexico.

Beyond the new tool, Raimondo also shared on Tuesday that the agency is poised to shovel money out to industries in the coming months as directed by Congress. While Commerce’s annual budget usually clocks in at about $10 to $12 billion dollars, the agency has said that it’s gearing up to dole out about $120 billion in additional funds from different incentive programs earmarked within measures such as the Chips and Science Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.