Could Former SBA Chief Linda McMahon Return to Her Old Post?

During an interview at the Republican National Convention, McMahon teasing a glimpse into some of the small-business priorities she would have if Donald Trump is elected and she returns to her former post.

Former Small Business Administration Chief Linda McMahon signaled on Tuesday that she’d be open to public office again should Donald Trump reclaim the Oval Office.

McMahon shared that she’s enjoying her current post as chair of the America First Policy Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank that advocates for Trump-era policy proposals. But she’s “ready to serve.”

“I think I have a servant leader’s heart,” she said in conversation with POLITICO at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. McMahon served as SBA administrator between 2017 to 2019. She’s also a business owner herself, having started World Wrestling Entertainment, a renowned wrestling entertainment company, with her husband, Vince McMahon.

Her conversation with POLITICO touched on everything from her reaction to Trump choosing Ohio Sen. JD Vance as his running mate (she welcomes the pairing, saying that business owners should, too), to policy priorities at the SBA.

When asked about what the nation can expect from a Trump 2.0 tax regime, McMahon said that cutting taxes and keeping them low will be a priority. There may even be a world that attempts to make any future tax cuts permanent. Trump’s landmark 2017 measure known as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act doled out a bevy of tax benefits for business owners–from tax credits to bonus depreciation changes. But most of those tax changes expire at the end of next year.

“When I was SBA Administrator and we put through those tax reductions, there wasn’t one small business that I talked to that didn’t say they wouldn’t use that benefit to be able to expand and grow their business,” McMahon said.