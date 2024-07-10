Do Business Owners Think Biden Should Step Down?

Welcome to this week’s Founder Focus! I’m Melissa Angell, Inc.’s policy correspondent, and each week I’ll be dissecting some of the top policy issues small businesses face. You can sign up to get this in your inbox every week here.

Joe Biden’s startling debate performance has top Democrats and voters alike questioning if he’s fit for the presidency.

A 90-minute debate shouldn’t wipe out all the progress he’s accomplished over the past three and a half years.

“We have an historic record of success to run on,” Biden wrote in a letter to House Democrats on Monday, outlining his administration’s accomplishments. That includes the creation of more than 15 million jobs, low unemployment, improving the country’s infrastructure, and student debt relief.

The country is less than six weeks away from the Democratic National Convention, with some wondering whether it will include an attempt to replace Biden as the party’s nominee. Considering that he has already won the nomination, this would seem to be nearly impossible.

But are business leaders convinced? It’s evidently a mixed bag–much like elections themselves.