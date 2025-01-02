DOJ Takes the Dizzying Corporate Transparency Act Saga to the Supreme Court

The anti-money laundering law has been volleyed back and forth at the appeals level. Should businesses comply with its reporting requirements anyway?

The Department of Justice is asking the Supreme Court to allow the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) to move forward after a flurry of court rulings paused the measure from being enforced, then unpaused it, and then finally blocked it once again.

“We’ve never seen anything like this before,” says Bill Quick, an attorney at the Polsinelli law firm who chairs its CTA division “The usual timing, sequence, and process has seemed to be thrown out the window.” Indeed, the past two weeks have seen a burst of action regarding the CTA, an anti-money laundering measure designed to elucidate company ownership structures by directing businesses to report their beneficial owners to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). In doing so, it will be harder for bad actors to conceal criminal activity behind shell companies. On December 23, a panel from the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals gave the CTA the green light by lifting a prior injunction implemented by a federal judge in Texas, one that pressed pause on rolling out the measure nationally. The National Federation of Independent Business, along with a group of small business owners, originally sought the injunction in a case known as Texas Top Cop Shop, after one of the plaintiffs.

As a result, FinCEN extended the reporting requirement deadline by about two weeks. For many, that deadline was at the start of 2025. But then on December 26, a separate panel on the Fifth Circuit reinstated the injunction, therefore re-blocking the measure from being enforced while on appeal, in an attempt “to preserve the constitutional status quo.” There are roughly a dozen judges serving the Fifth Circuit and a typical panel consists of three of them. Days later, on December 31., the government volleyed the CTA toward the Supreme Court, asking for two things. First, to half the lower court’s injunction, which would allow beneficial ownership reporting to resume once again. Second, for the high court to adjust the scope of the lower court’s “overbroad injunction,” given that the current injunction is one that applies to all businesses in the country.

That’s a real legal headache for the some 33 million businesses expected to comply with the CTA. Business owners and attorneys are “very frustrated,” says Quick, though the good news is that filing a report is not a cumbersome process. According to Quick, it takes about 15 minutes. As of now, businesses are not required to file a report, but can do so on a voluntary basis. Quick encourages businesses to proceed with their initial filing, or be prepared to do so if the requirement is reinstated once again. The government’s swift cadence here suggests an attempt to tie up any CTA loose ends before the incoming Trump administration takes its course.