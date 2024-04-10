DOT Enhances Its Program for Disadvantaged Business Enterprises

One key change is an increase in the personal net worth cap, which might help businesses overcome the conundrum of being ‘too big to be small and too small to be big.’

A major government contractor is expanding access to disadvantaged small businesses to get federal work–everything from airport concessions to traffic management systems.

The Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced a final rule that modernizes its Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) program, which aims to give entrepreneurs facing either social or economic disadvantages a fair shot at competing for transportation contracts in the procurement process.

One notable change is that the personal net worth threshold for program participants will rise to $1.6 million, up from $1.32 million. If a business owner exceeds the limit, they’re ineligible from participating in the DBE program. The department last increased the limit in 2011, which previously sat at $750,000. “We’re also excluding retirement assets from that personal net worth calculation, so more businesses will be eligible to participate and fewer will feel as many business owners have put it to me: too big to be small and too small to be big,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said during a press conference.

Plus, the limit will now automatically adjust with inflation “so it doesn’t take such an elaborate process to reset every single time,” Buttigieg added.