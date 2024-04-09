EXCLUSIVE: New Research Suggests Child Care Gaps Hinder Small-Business Growth

Some founders miss out on business opportunities because of child care issues. Others have had to close their businesses entirely and return to the broader workforce.

The nation’s child care crisis is stunting small-business growth.

Fifty-nine percent of small business owners affirm that barriers to child care access are preventing them from growing their business, with about a quarter of founders noting that they’ve had to shutter their company entirely, and return to the broader workforce that offers more flexibility, because of child care problems. That’s according to a new research report from Small Business Majority, a small business advocacy group in Washington D.C. In late January, the organization polled 566 founders across the country who are either working parents or employ working parents.

The report does not mince words: a lack of affordable and accessible child care is preventing the country’s entrepreneurs from flourishing. Thirty-nine percent of founders share that they missed out on business opportunities due to child care problems, while another 51 percent of business owners say they’ve faced diminished productivity when staff face issues accessing care for their children. “Along with rising costs, finding and accessing childcare is a struggle, as half of Americans live in childcare deserts where no care is available,” the report reads. ” This puts working parents in a precarious position of having to choose between leaving the workforce or leaving their communities to find affordable, quality childcare.”

Care is pricey in America: workers pay thousands of dollars per month, which largely fluctuates depending on what part of the country they live. The Washington D.C.-based Center for American Progress, a public policy research firm, finds that working parents with infants spend roughly $16,000 a year to cover childcare costs.

Child care programs have also floundered in the past six months following the September closure of the Child Care Stabilization program after its funding expired. The program dispatched $24 billion in subsidies to thousands of U.S. child care centers. In its absence, the National Association for the Education of Young Children finds that about a fourth of child care providers are taking care of fewer children. Another 28 percent of centers said they couldn’t afford to pay staff more, with some resorting to pay cuts. Business owners are calling on Congress to take action to lower the high costs of child care: 67 percent of survey respondents believe that the Child Care Stabilization program should be renewed since it extended $16 billion in annual grant funding to child care providers, helping them lower costs. (While the initial program did provide $24 billion, Congress has found that $16 billion is what’s needed to alleviate the current funding cliff.)

Some help is on the way from the U.S. Small Business Administration, which announced plans in March to roll out funding this year to help founders working in the child care sector. It’s unclear how much funding is earmarked for the effort, but the plan is for capital to flow to the agency’s Women Business Centers. Founders can expect intensive training and boot camps to come later in the year, which aim to educate child care providers to make new, and existing ones, more efficient.

Lawmakers are expected to mull over solutions during tomorrow’s Congressional hearing in the Senate, which will take a look at how child care businesses support the country’s greater workforce. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), who chairs the Senate’s Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, is expected to reference the report during opening remarks tomorrow. In her state of New Hampshire, about 1,500 child care slots have vanished since 2019 after child care centers closed in the region, which is why the lawmaker says she is “laser-focused on working with my Senate colleagues to address the current child care crisis.”