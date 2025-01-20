Exclusive: Outgoing SBA Boss Isabel Guzman Says the Agency Should Remain Independent

In an exclusive interview with Inc., the administrator says it would be a mistake to downsize a billion-dollar agency that has become more efficient at lending.

When Isabel Casillas Guzman stepped into the role of leader of the Small Business Administration in 2021, the business ecosystem looked radically different. Entrepreneurs weren’t just reeling from the effects of the pandemic, but contending with the Great Resignation, snarled supply chains, and persistent inflation. Against that backdrop, Guzman has managed to walk away with measurable accomplishments, including the deployment of more than $1.2 trillion in loans and grants, reversing declines in small-dollar lending. And she’s done all this during the so-called Small Business Boom, which has recorded a record influx of 21 million small-business applications since her tenure began.

The SBA is essential for the roughly 34 million small businesses operating within the U.S., but its fate remains murky with imminent threats of government consolidation. In an exclusive exit interview with Inc., Guzman reflects on the past few years, offers advice to her successor, and weighs in on consolidating the agency. You assumed office in the midst of the pandemic. Of everything that you’ve accomplished, what are you most proud of? It’s been my true honor, and I’m so proud of the fact that we have scaled this agency to truly meet the needs of not only the Covid pandemic, but also to support this historic economic recovery with small businesses.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

When you’re talking about scale, are you primarily referring to the expansion of capital deployment? That’s right. This agency now has a portfolio of over $500 billion that it manages on an ongoing basis. Historically, it was $100 billion. We deployed $450 billion in Covid relief alone in my first year. What’s one thing you hope people will remember about your time as administrator?

That I was 100 percent focused on supporting our small businesses with compassion, understanding, flexibility, and agility to ensure that they got the best of the federal government to help them do their incredible work. I grew up in a small business with my father. I come from a multi-generational series of entrepreneurs. I have a strong compassion for what small-business owners face: the challenges, the opportunities, and most important, the hope and optimism that they give to this country. SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman speaks with a small-business owner who suffered economic injury from a natural disaster in Houston. Photo: Teddy Lake What do you see as the agency’s biggest challenge in the year ahead? We’ve invested heavily in technology to streamline our lending and processes. I would say that continuing to build on that foundation is really important.

Investments in technology work. With reforms and technology for our disaster loan program, we went from 100-day turnarounds in our financings to 50 days, and that 50 days was for the most complicated ones. We turned loan products over within 48 hours in some cases, such as with Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Investments in technology help our small-business owners by streamlining our systems. And that commitment is something that needs to be intentionally adopted going forward. Obviously, the pandemic-era lending that the SBA completed was a major lifeline for businesses. But some business owners have griped that the repayment process has been a nightmare, especially in cases when loans were erroneously deemed delinquent or in default. How do you feel about the state of SBA loan processing ?

That’s exactly why we invested in new technology, and I’m assuming you’re referencing some of the Covid-EIDL, which obviously we continue to collect on behalf of the taxpayer. The loan portfolio is performing better than expected by Congress initially in that 2020 time period. It’s a complex process to work with the SBA, and eventually Treasury, for those delinquent borrowers, but with the investments in technology, and with the investments in customer service, I think that’s improved the experience over time, and we’ve left the system in a much better place. Are there any avenues you see in the short-term for continuous improvement?

It’s more of the policies that we put into place to continue to work with borrowers. Having strong field operations that we continue to invest in and build, like small-business development centers, women’s business centers, and our veterans business outreach centers. Ensuring that boots are on the ground so there are folks who can work with our borrowers and provide live customer support. That continuous investment needs to happen, and that’s the agency’s goal going forward: to continue to try to work with our borrowers and have that flexibility. President Joe Biden looks on as SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman delivers remarks at the SBA Women’s Business Summit. Photo: White House/Adam Schultz As any entrepreneur understands, not everything pursued ends up in success. Was there anything that you wished you had done differently during your tenure? I’ve always told my team that we need to be as entrepreneurial as the small businesses that we serve. That might mean a complete pivot once you start realizing a decision needs to be adjusted. One thing that I wish that the agency could continuously do more of, and it’s probably the top gripe that I get from small businesses as well, is that they wish they had known about us earlier. How can we get the word out so that more small businesses know about these great services?

For Small Business Lending Companies, 2024 shaped out to be a big year. The decision for SBA to name four new SBLCs at the end of the year was quite the surprise. Some critics have said that the SBA has moved too quickly here and that expansions for these licenses should be done with incremental caution. How do you respond to that? The SBLC program has been a very effective way for us to expand into underserved markets. They specifically fill gaps in the marketplace where traditional lenders are unable to play. And in fact, a lot of our traditional lenders support our SBLCs. An expansion from 14 licenses to an additional four was a responsible expansion, especially because they were put through a very rigorous process in order to become SBA 7(a) lenders with our guarantee. All of our lenders, including our SBLCs, are put to the test with strong oversight and credit risk management on an ongoing basis.

The agency shored up its credit risk management, its fraud controls, prescreening for eligibility and controls to be in a strong position to better support an expanded lender network. This is a program that was static and unable to grow despite its successes and reaching into their communities, and I’m proud to have expanded it. SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman cuts the ribbon at the grand opening of Jennivee’s Bakery & Cafe, an LGBTQ+ owned business in Chicago. Photo: Teddy Lake You did face some heavy scrutiny from GOP lawmakers this year, including with the retention of the agency’s Covid-EIDL portfolio. Do you believe that decision was ultimately in the best interest of small businesses? I’ve inherited an incredibly challenged system of Covid relief. Obviously, there were emergency, day-one decisions that had to be made during 2020 at the height of the pandemic. To have the opportunity to course correct and strengthen those programs for the SBA, and build on that scale to improve our core programs, that’s been a point of pride, not a point of concern for me.

What’s your advice for incoming administrator Kelly Loeffler? I think leading and focusing on the small businesses that we serve, the more than 34 million small businesses on Main Streets, manufacturing centers, industrial centers, as well as the innovative startups that are really driving our competitive advantage and emerging industries, is the priority above all. Staying above the politics or the partisanship is something that’s easy to do when you hear the stories of small-business owners who have overcome great challenges to deliver jobs, and to deliver products and services, that we all depend on. My advice is simply to be that voice for the small-business owners and ensure that the agency serves them well with products and services that are modernized and available to more entrepreneurs in this country.

What do you think small businesses can expect under the incoming Trump administration? The economic recovery has been very strong post-Covid. We’ve seen historic job creation. Of course, small businesses create two-thirds of net new jobs, and we’ve seen very strong consumer spending that has enabled small businesses to continue to seek opportunities for growth. It’s a strong foundation for our economy to continue to grow and that stewardship of these programs is important. I’m hopeful that they will continue to keep that in mind. There’s been a lot of discussions about government efficiency with the incoming administration. Some have called to bring the SBA into the fold of the Commerce Department, citing redundancies. Does that rhetoric concern you?

I actually think that the SBA is highly efficient and agile as a result of its independence. I don’t feel that folding us into another agency does anything for that bottom line. We’ve invested heavily in technology so that we can be more efficient. We believe speed and certainty are the top issues that we need to focus on across our capital, government contracting, trade, and research partner networks. This is one of the small agencies in the federal government with a billion-dollar budget that produces an outsize impact. It’s a mistake to think that you can downsize a billion-dollar agency that already does so much for the economy. If anything, we need to become more efficient so we can scale to serve more. So what comes next for you? I will enjoy spending some time reflecting on this important work. I have been a lifelong advocate for small business and engaged in entrepreneurship. So possibly some of all that again.