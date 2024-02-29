EXCLUSIVE: SBA Releases Revamped Lender Match Platform

The aim of the enhanced tool is to make it more user-friendly to increase usage among small businesses overall, particularly those from underrepresented communities.

The Small Business Administration on Thursday launched an improved version of its Lender Match platform that’s now mobile-friendly as the agency continues its work in expanding access to capital.

First launched in 2015, Lender Match is the SBA’s free online tool that helps small businesses tap into new capital sources by matching founders with roughly 1,000 potential lenders. The revamped Lender Match program now features a mobile-first interface, which the SBA says should help boost access and usability of the tool. It’s a step above the tool’s prior iteration, which had no formal platform, and instead functioned more like an online form.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Thursday’s announcement is a “crucial step forward” in bridging gaps in access to capital, according to Lenwood V. Long Sr., CEO of the Orlando-based African American Alliance of Community Development Financial Institution CEOs, an organization that works to empower Black-led CDFIs. Historically, business owners from underrepresented communities have been either unbanked or underserved by financial institutions. Black female founders, for example, only received 0.41 percent of VC funds raised in 2022, according to the most recent report from Digitalundivided, a data organization that focuses on Latina and Black female leadership. As a result, business owners in these communities tend to have higher utilization of predatory lending schemes.”By providing a direct connection to non-predatory lenders, Lender Match levels the playing field for entrepreneurs lacking traditional banking relationships and presents an enhanced opportunity for CDFIs to engage with them more effectively,” Long Sr. said in a press release.

Founders traditionally visited an SBA webpage to enter information about their industry, their location, how old their business was, and how large of a loan they were seeking. After submitting their information, a business could be matched with a potential lender within two days if their attempt was successful. That’s to say, not every business would necessarily be matched with a lender, according to the SBA.

In the new system, founders will still be prompted to enter the same information, but will now be verified in the tool. Lender Match will also screen for fraud. The process will still take about two days to find a match, which also allows smaller lenders to have time to compete as well, according to a spokesperson. As part of an improved user experience, entrepreneurs will also be able to see their lending matches within one location in the tool. This should make it easier for small businesses to compare their options when deciding where to seek out a loan, according to the SBA. Previously, small businesses received an email about their matches, which made the process less efficient overall.