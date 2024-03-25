EXCLUSIVE: White House Announces New Resources for Small Child Care Businesses

The administration is planning to lean on the U.S. Small Business Administration to help it dispatch funds to alleviate America’s growing child care crisis.

The White House and the Small Business Administration on Monday unveiled new resources to support small businesses in the child care sector as the country at large grapples with a child care crisis.

At the behest of President Joe Biden, the SBA plans to roll out new funding later this year to benefit entrepreneurs working in the child care sector. The funds, which are expected to find their way to small businesses primarily through educational programming like intensive trainings and boot camps, could improve child care access by making child care services more affordable. The theory goes, with greater education, new and existing child care providers can become more efficient.

Founders can look forward to accessing some of these perks at SBA’s Women’s Business Center program, which primarily help female founders grow their businesses via counseling services, access to capital opportunities and assistance with federal contracting. Ninety-seven of the small businesses within the space are owned by women, SBA Administrator Isabel Guzman tells Inc., adding that the agency’s WBCs do serve both men and women. “Challenges [for child care businesses] are immense with both recruitment and retention since the average pay in the sector is quite low, [at] $13 an hour,” Guzman tells Inc. “They also face very low margins–it’s estimated that they have in some cases one percent margin. So these are really individuals who get into this from a mission base.”

Monday’s initiative arrives roughly six months after the Child Care Stabilization program ended last September, which earmarked $24 billion worth of subsidies for thousands of childcare programs nationwide. In the program’s absence, think tanks like the New York City-based Century Foundation have predicted that upwards of 70,000 childcare programs may shutter. The timing of the shutdowns is unclear.

Child care is expensive, costing workers thousands of dollars per month-and keeping some parents out of the workforce completely. Families with an infant can expect to pay about $16,000 a year for childcare costs, according to the Center for American Progress, a Washington, D.C.-based public policy research firm. For its part, the Biden Administration is working to lift these businesses up: the White House says that SBA lending to child care businesses is up about $200 million compared to the prior administration. The SBA is additionally planning to roll out a so-called child care business development guide, which is expected to walk entrepreneurs through the paces of starting and running a business in the sector. The guide will also contain specific tax and licensing points to be aware of, and access to capital opportunities.

Also on the way is a new lender campaign from the SBA, one that will work to advertise the agency’s resources to business owners. The campaign will further explore opportunities to open up the SBA’s 7(a) lending program and 504 lending program to nonprofits that provide child care. Guzman explains that the SBA is working to support its lenders to “understand the sector a little bit more and make sure that they know which tools from the SBA can be utilized.”