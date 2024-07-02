Exclusive: The White House Touts Its $504 Million Investment in U.S. Tech Hubs. See Which States Made the Cut

American innovation just received more than half a billion dollars to turbocharge progress in industries like artificial intelligence and quantum computing. But not all states will benefit.

The Department of Commerce just unveiled how $504 million will be put to work in the White House’s next phase of its novel Tech Hubs program.

On Tuesday, the department awarded funding to 12 tech hubs that are tasked with spurring American innovation across future-forward industries like artificial intelligence and quantum computing. Tech hubs are areas within the country that show promise toward becoming high-growth areas for innovation. The program aims to expand an overly saturated tech ecosystem and make the U.S. more competitive against foreign nations like China.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

In the past 20 years, about 90 percent of new tech jobs went to just five cities in the country, commerce secretary Gina Raimondo told reporters on a press call on Monday. “This is about investing billions of dollars in communities all over America so that entrepreneurs, inventors, small businesses, and business owners all over the country can become more competitive,” Raimondo said in an interview with Inc. “We’re trying to develop ecosystems of talent and infrastructure and technology all over the country, not just in a small handful of places like New York or Silicon Valley.”

The Wisconsin Biohealth Tech Hub, for example, snagged a $49 million award from the program to position the Badger State as a leader in personalized medicine. While small businesses themselves aren’t direct recipients of the awards, Raimondo tells Inc. that the funding will reach small businesses through the power of partnership.

She adds that funds are also expected to ripple out into the broader economy, creating thousands of jobs. Tech hubs may use some of their funding for shared lab space that startups and small companies can take advantage of as well. The Tech Hubs program is made possible thanks to the Chips and Science Act, a 2022 measure meant to strengthen domestic manufacturing, supply chains, and overall U.S. competition. The program received interest from more than 400 entities, but that number was whittled down to 31 hubs last October.

Naming those 31 tech hubs last year was what the White House dubbed phase one of the program. Doling out the funding is what now moves the program into phase two.

However, Raimondo acknowledged that not all of the 31 hubs have been funded. “President Biden and I have asked Congress to provide more funding so we can get more tech hubs the resources they need to realize the full potential for our economy,” she says. The 12 hubs that received funding so far are working on projects that benefit 14 states–Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Wisconsin. Grant awards ranged from $19 million to $51 million.

To receive funding, tech hubs had to assemble coalitions of companies, universities, research institutions, and other entities that would make up their hub, in addition to compiling plans on how they’d spend their funding.