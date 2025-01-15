Expect Trump to Come Out Swinging on Day 1

Welcome to this week’s Founder Focus! I’m Melissa Angell, Inc.‘s policy correspondent, and each week I’ll be dissecting some of the top policy issues small businesses face. You can sign up to get this in your inbox every week here.

With less than a week until Inauguration Day, business owners are starting to catch glimpses of the priorities within the second Trump White House—and some of the pandemonium that’s sure to ensue. First it was talk about the U.S. acquiring the Panama Canal (Republicans have introduced a bill to allow the president to do just that). Then it was buying Greenland (yup, there’s a bill for that, too). The latest is renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America—Trump is all about branding—which is probably keeping the professionals in the U.S. Office of the Geographer and Global Issues up at night. You can write all of these off as typical Trump distractions. But not the torpedo of about 100 executive orders expected on his first day in office. A lot of that will likely target immigration, including securing the border and ending birthright citizenship. And it’s all but certain that Trump will start repealing Biden-era regulations ASAP, including anything associated with spurring electric vehicle usage, despite his presidential buddy act with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The other task at hand is to capitalize on the momentum within a new administration. But there’s a divide on Capitol Hill that might stagger that momentum, and comes down to something that feels a bit Dr. Seuss-esque: one bill, or two. Congress needs to pass an appropriation bill by March 14 to keep the government funded after kicking that can down the road in the final hours of the last session. But lawmakers can’t agree on whether to pass one sweeping bill encapsulating an appropriation package and Trump’s agenda, which Trump calls “one big, beautiful bill,” or to pass an appropriation package separately. They would then lump together Trump’s other initiatives into a separate piece of legislation. Trump met a group of GOP lawmakers at his Mar-a-Lago residence this past week. Among them was Representative Kevin Hern (R-Okla.), who chairs the House’s bipartisan Congressional Small Business Caucus. During a Tuesday Semafor event on small business, Hern previewed tax policy as one of the big-ticket items that Congress is mulling. And he also spoke to Trump’s meeting style, telling the audience about a trait that many people might find most surprising: his attentiveness. “I think most see his personality and think he doesn’t ever listen to anyone,” Hern said. No argument there. Then Hern added: “But that’s quite the opposite of that. As a person who spent his lifetime in business, and still is in business, he knows the value of listening to all the opinions, but ultimately he has to make a decision.”

Those decisions are imminent. The point of the dinner, Hern said, was to discuss not only key policies that Congress will focus on, but also getting these measures through the House and the Senate given the GOP’s small majority and a set of decidedly cranky far-right Congress people who don’t always toe the Trump line. (Stephen Moore, Trump’s economic adviser, was supposed to attend and perhaps preview the administration’s business policy, but he canceled on the panel at the last minute.) Getting Trump’s tax package extended is something that Hern thinks we could see within the first half of the year. It is true that taxes are the legislative centerpiece in 2025, considering that the Trump-era Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will sunset by year-end.