FinCEN Extends the Corporate Transparency Act Deadline After Appeals Court Ruling

Businesses are back on the hook for submitting beneficial ownership reports in January, but there’s a new extension to give companies some leeway.

If you hoped you were getting out of having to submit a beneficial ownership report in the new year, think again.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday ruled that the Corporate Transparency Act can proceed, lifting a prior injunction implemented by a federal judge in Texas that paused the measure’s rollout nationwide. A group of small businesses, alongside the National Federation of Independent Business, had sought out the injunction. Passed in January 2021, the CTA is an anti-money laundering law that directs businesses to report their ownership structures to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), which is run by the Treasury Department. The idea here is that clear ownership structures make it more difficult for bad actors to use shell companies for illicit activities like money laundering or drug trafficking. Monday’s ruling from the Fifth Circuit, in New Orleans, means that more than 32 million businesses must now submit beneficial ownership reports—which originally had a January 1, 2025, deadline.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

The court had no sympathy for any legal complaint about meeting the deadline: “The [plaintiffs] warn that lifting the district court’s injunction days before the compliance deadline would place an undue burden on them. They fail to note, however, that they only filed suit in May 2024 and the district court’s preliminary injunction has only been in place for less than three weeks as compared to the nearly four years that the [plaintiffs] have had to prepare since Congress enacted the CTA, as well as the year since [the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network] announced the reporting deadline.” The silver lining is that the government is extending the Januaary 1 deadline in light of the recent court proceedings. So if your business was created before January 1, 2024, you now have until January 13, 2025, to file your report. It’s effectively a near two-week extension. Companies created after September 4, 2024, faced a 90-day deadline, though that became muddled for those that had their deadline fall within the injunction period of December 3 to December 23. Those businesses now have until January 13 of next year as well.