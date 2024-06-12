5 Ways Figs Is Fighting for the Future of Health Care
The world looks up to athletes and celebrities. So the founders of Figs ask: Why not health care professionals too?
BY MELISSA ANGELL, POLICY CORRESPONDENT @MELISSKAWRITES
Figs co-founders Heather Hasson and Trina Spear.. Illustration: Inc; Photo: Figs
Most small businesses are no stranger to labor shortages. But those plaguing the health care sector pose a major threat to any workforce–or any company whose employees visit a doctor.
The pandemic overwhelmed the health care sector, but hospital systems were already hunting for skilled health care workers before Covid-19 struck. Couple that with the increasing presence of private equity-owned hospital systems–which stand accused of squeezing health care systems to pump profits–and the industry’s problems only seem to heighten. These challenges contribute to burnout, which amplifies the staffing problem, which potentially impacts the quality of care.
Working closely with health care professionals, the medical apparel company Figs understands these challenges all too well. To say Figs is involved in advocacy might undersell it: The company staffs an entire government relations team, according to co-founder and CEO Trina Spear, and has also hired lobbyists to help advance health care-focused policies. One of those is the so-called Awesome Humans Bill.
“We call health care professionals awesome humans,” Spear says. “We think they do the world’s most important work. The whole world looks up to athletes and celebrities … We believe that we can inspire the next generation to also want to become health care professionals.”
The bill is supported by five pillars.
Fair pay: Many in health care are accustomed to 40-plus-hour workweeks, which might explain why burnout is such a problem given the life-and-death nature of their jobs. Since health care professionals go above and beyond, Spear says, they should be compensated as such.
