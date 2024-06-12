5 Ways Figs Is Fighting for the Future of Health Care

Welcome to this week’s Founder Focus! I’m Melissa Angell, Inc.’s policy correspondent, and each week I’ll be dissecting some of the top policy issues small businesses face. You can sign up to get this in your inbox every week here.

Most small businesses are no stranger to labor shortages. But those plaguing the health care sector pose a major threat to any workforce–or any company whose employees visit a doctor.

The pandemic overwhelmed the health care sector, but hospital systems were already hunting for skilled health care workers before Covid-19 struck. Couple that with the increasing presence of private equity-owned hospital systems–which stand accused of squeezing health care systems to pump profits–and the industry’s problems only seem to heighten. These challenges contribute to burnout, which amplifies the staffing problem, which potentially impacts the quality of care.

Working closely with health care professionals, the medical apparel company Figs understands these challenges all too well. To say Figs is involved in advocacy might undersell it: The company staffs an entire government relations team, according to co-founder and CEO Trina Spear, and has also hired lobbyists to help advance health care-focused policies. One of those is the so-called Awesome Humans Bill.