Founders of Color Could Benefit From Expanded Racial Categories on Federal Forms

The U.S. Census and other sources of federal data will recognize people of Middle Eastern or North African descent for the first time.

People of Middle Eastern or North African descent will, at long last, get their own category on the U.S. Census and other federal forms. And people of Hispanic identity will no longer face a separate question that left many confused.

The government greenlit proposals to include two new categories when asking people to select their race and ethnicity: “Middle Eastern or North African” (MENA) and “Hispanic or Latino”. The options will appear on the U.S. Census and other government forms in the coming years. Like the five existing categories, the two new ones will have subcategories. Those who select Hispanic or Latino will be able to specify whether they’re Mexican, Cuban, Puerto Rican, Dominican, Salvadoran, or Guatemalan, or they can enter another heritage. Under MENA, people can select Lebanese, Iranian, Egyptian, Syrian, Iraqi, or Israeli, or fill in another origin.

The government previously classified those of MENA descent as “White” or “other.”

It also asked those who identified as Hispanic or Latino to select their race from five options: “American Indian and Alaska Native,” “Asian,” “Black or African American,” “Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander,” or “White.” Many were confused: In the 2020 Census survey, 42 percent of those who identified as Hispanic or Latino skipped those choices and opted for “some other race.”

“These revisions will enhance our ability to compare information and data across federal agencies, and also to understand how well federal programs serve a diverse America,” the White House said in its statement. In June 2022 the government started surveying how it collects race and ethnicity data on the American public. The proposal fielded more than 20,000 public comments, according to the White House.

As far as timing, the White House is directing federal agencies to update federal forms and surveys, and come up with a plan within the next 18 months to comply with the changes. Agencies will then have five years to execute on those compliance plans for their data collection and programming efforts, though the White House says that many agencies will likely act more swiftly.